56-Year-Old's Body Found Inside A Bag In Maharashtra's Thane: Cops

There were no external injuries on the body, the police officer said. (Representational)

The body of a 56-year-old man stuffed inside a bag was found in the Thane district on Thursday, police said.

The man was identified as Umesh P Patil, a retired court employee, who had gone missing from his house since two days ago.

The bag was found in the bushes near the railway ground in Dombivali around 9 am in the morning, said police official RN Munagekar of Vishnu Nagar police station.

There were no external injuries on the body, the police officer said.

Umesh P Patil worked as steno at the Sessions Court in Mumbai and had taken voluntary retirement five years ago, he said.

He had gone missing from his house in Thane on February 4 and the family had filed a missing person complaint.

A case of murder was registered and further probe is on, the police said.