Stock Market News: A smallcap stock that has caught the market's attention with a sharp rally is preparing to enter a new business. SC Agrotech Limited (BSE: 526081) is set to launch its digital healthcare platform, SC Health Suite, on November 27.

The company plans to offer 15 wellness and self-monitoring tools through a smartphone browser. Users will get three months of introductory free access.

The proposed platform marks another step in SC Agrotech's diversification into technology-led businesses. The company believes it can build revenue through individual subscriptions, corporate wellness programmes, clinics, insurers and international healthcare partnerships.

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SC Agrotech shares were quoted at Rs 92.09 on November 26. The stock has gained 185.11 per cent over the past month, according to the market data provided by the company for this update.

The upcoming launch adds another development to watch for investors tracking the smallcap stock.

What Is SC Agrotech Planning?

SC Agrotech's new venture is built around a simple idea. People should be able to monitor different aspects of their wellness using their existing smartphones.

SC Health Suite is designed as a browser-first platform. Users will not need a dedicated wearable device or a separate application download.

The platform plans to use smartphone cameras, microphones and motion sensors for different wellness checks.

Its 15 proposed tools cover heart-rate estimation, vision and hearing self-screening, symptom tracking, tremor monitoring, reaction-time assessment, memory exercises, skin tracking, posture, breathing, wound progress, walking, sleep, medication identification and nutrition.

One of its proposed features is FoodLens, an AI-assisted tool that will estimate the nutritional content of meals using photographs.

Another is PulseCam, which is designed to provide camera-assisted heart-rate estimates.

The platform will also include a consolidated SC Health Score. This will bring together information from supported tools into a wellness score ranging from 0 to 100.

Users will be able to track changes over time and maintain wellness histories for family members. The company is also proposing family and caregiver features, with the proposed family plan supporting up to six profiles.

However, SC Agrotech has clarified that these tools are meant for wellness and self-monitoring. They are not diagnostic medical devices.

Three Months Of Free Access, Then Paid Plans

SC Agrotech plans to offer three months of introductory free access after the November 27 launch.

The company wants to use this period to attract users, encourage repeat usage and understand customer engagement before introducing paid offerings. Its proposed subscription structure includes individual and family plans.

Meanwhile, SC Agrotech has identified six potential revenue streams for SC Health Suite.

These include individual and family subscriptions, corporate wellness programmes, clinic software subscriptions, insurer contracts, partner-generated revenue and white-label technology licensing.

The company believes the platform could eventually become a distribution and engagement layer for healthcare brands.

For instance, employers could use it for employee wellness programmes. Clinics could use relevant features for patient engagement between consultations. Insurers could explore member-engagement and preventive wellness programmes.

Hospitals could potentially use white-label versions for post-discharge monitoring.

The company is also exploring opportunities involving diagnostic providers, pharmacies, nutrition brands and international technology partners.

However, the investor presentation does not announce any confirmed partnerships or signed commercial contracts.

The company has also provided a year-wise illustration for its accelerated scenario. Under the model, revenue could reach Rs 18 crore in the first year, Rs 75 crore in the second year and Rs 220 crore in the third year.

The corresponding EBITDA figures are Rs 3.6 crore, Rs 20.25 crore and Rs 79.2 crore. The accelerated scenario assumes substantial corporate and institutional contract wins, high customer retention, wider distribution and successful technology licensing.

The company has also explained what it would need to achieve to reach the Rs 220 crore revenue scenario.

The proposed requirements include:

Around 3.5 lakh average paying consumer equivalents generating Rs 35 crore.

Six lakh employees covered under corporate programmes, generating Rs 60 crore.

5,000 clinics generating Rs 25 crore.

Three million insured members generating Rs 45 crore.

Around one million qualified partner transactions generating Rs 20 crore.

100 licensing contracts generating Rs 35 crore.

These are projected business requirements, not existing customers, subscribers or contracts. The company has specifically clarified that the revenue and EBITDA scenarios are assumption-driven planning exercises. They are not achieved financial results or assured management guidance.

{Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Investors should consult their financial advisers and conduct their own research before making investment decisions. Stock market investments are subject to market risks.}