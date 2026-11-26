Share Market News: India's hotel companies are preparing for another round of expansion. Lower debt, stronger cash flows and a shortage of new hotel rooms are giving listed players more confidence to invest in new properties and acquisitions.

Juniper Hotels Ltd. is among the companies stepping up its expansion plans. The owner of Grand Hyatt Mumbai and Andaz Delhi plans to spend about Rs 2,000 crore on five projects. It is also looking beyond new construction, with an acquisition and discussions for additional hotel rooms forming part of its growth strategy.

Other hotel companies are also opening up their wallets. Chalet Hotels Limited has outlined a capex plan of Rs 3,400-3,600 crore across its hospitality and commercial real estate portfolio. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited has earmarked about Rs 1,432 crore for five owned hotels.

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EIH Limited and Indian Hotels Company Limited have also indicated that their reserves give them the flexibility to fund upgrades, expansions and new hotels.

The push comes at a time when several hotel companies have reduced their debt. Lower interest costs have helped improve profitability, while stronger balance sheets have given managements more room to pursue expansion and acquisitions.

Juniper said during its Q2 earnings call that its current net debt level gives it headroom for strategic acquisitions. Leela said its balance sheet gives it ample capacity to pursue attractive growth opportunities. Chalet, meanwhile, said its cash flows allow it to execute its existing pipeline and look beyond it, including value-accretive inorganic opportunities.

Juniper Hotels: Debt Falls, Expansion Gathers Pace

Juniper Hotels is pursuing a combination of new hotel developments and acquisitions.

The company soft-opened the 238-key Westin Bengaluru in October. This is its first hotel in the city. It is also developing a second phase at the property, which will add another 275 keys.

Its other projects include a 550-key Grand Hyatt in New Delhi and a 277-key Grand Hyatt with branded residences in Guwahati.

Juniper has also entered the leisure hospitality segment. It agreed to acquire the 287-key Novotel Imagicaa near Mumbai for about Rs 248 crore. This will be its first leisure hotel.

The company is also in talks for around 400 additional keys. Its longer-term target is to double its room inventory and EBITDA by 2030-31.

The expansion comes alongside an improvement in its debt position. Juniper's finance cost halved to Rs 15.3 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 30.3 crore in the same period last year. The July-September period is typically a soft quarter for the hotel industry.

The company reduced its net debt by about Rs 87 crore since March to Rs 633 crore. Its net debt stood at 1.4 times EBITDA. The reduction in interest costs comes at a time when the company is preparing to add rooms across multiple markets and enter new hospitality segments.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Juniper Hotels

Other Hotel Companies Are Also Increasing Capex

The expansion plans are not limited to Juniper. At Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, lower interest costs have added to gains from operations. Finance cost for the first half of FY27 fell 37% to Rs 77.7 crore, compared with Rs 124 crore in H1FY26.

The company attributed the decline to debt reduction following its initial public offering. Its operating EBITDA rose 38 per cent during the period. Leela's net debt stood at Rs 1,215 crore, or 1.4 times trailing 12-month EBITDA. This was down from 3.7 times in March 2025.

The company has a capex plan of about Rs 1,432 crore across five owned hotels. EIH Limited, which operates Oberoi and Trident hotels, reported surplus funds of Rs 1,170 crore at the end of September.

The company has 32 properties scheduled to open in India and overseas by 2031. These include eight owned hotels with 1,099 keys and 24 managed properties with 1,893 keys.

Chalet Hotels has outlined a capex plan of Rs 3,400-3,600 crore across its hospitality and commercial real estate portfolio. The company has said its cash flows will help it execute the existing pipeline and explore further growth opportunities, including acquisitions.

Indian Hotels Company has also indicated that its reserves provide flexibility to fund hotel upgrades, expansions and new properties.

Hotel Room Supply Continues To Lag Demand

The expansion plans come against a backdrop of limited new supply in the hotel industry. Ambit Capital highlighted in a recent report that new hotel supply has been slow to arrive.

"Signings are running at 4.5x openings, as on-ground developments often run into delays," the brokerage said. It also pointed out that branded hotel supply additions remain heavily concentrated in smaller cities.

"Branded supply additions remain highly skewed towards Tier II and III cities, which took 71 per cent of 1HCY26 openings," Ambit said.

Demand, meanwhile, has remained resilient. Domestic leisure travel and a pickup in corporate and conference business, particularly in September, helped offset seasonal weakness and continued geopolitical uncertainty during the July-September quarter, according to a recent HVS Anarock report.

Events such as the BRICS Summit, Global Fintech Fest and Semicon India 2026 supported hotel room demand and pricing in key markets during September.

Average room rates in New Delhi rose 33-35 per cent from a year earlier. Industry revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 13-15 per cent during the quarter, while occupancy stood at 62-64 per cent, according to HVS Anarock.

Why Brokerages Expect A Stronger Second Half

Brokerages expect the second half of FY27 to be stronger for hotel companies. "2H is seasonally stronger, the events calendar is heavy, and next year has more wedding dates," Ambit said.

The brokerage noted that the second half of FY27 has 40 wedding dates. Next year is expected to have around 95 wedding nights, compared with the usual 60-65.

Foreign tourist arrivals also rose 10.6 per cent in August. However, Ambit flagged limited airline capacity as a constraint on further growth. For hotel companies, the combination of healthy demand, delayed supply additions and lower borrowing costs is supporting expansion plans.

Juniper Hotels is among the companies looking to capitalise on this opportunity through new developments and acquisitions. Its plan to double room inventory and EBITDA by 2030-31 also puts expansion at the centre of its growth strategy.

With several listed hotel operators now having more room on their balance sheets, investors will be watching how quickly these companies execute their projects and convert fresh room additions into revenue and profits.



{Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser and conduct their own research before making investment decisions.}