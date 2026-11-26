Stock Market Today: Smallcap company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, has showcased its artificial intelligence-powered healthcare and civic technology products to mayors and city leaders from over 100 countries at an international urban governance forum in Mumbai.

The Hyderabad-based company's delegation participated in the 3rd World Mayors' Forum and 7th Asia Cities Summit 2026, held at the Fairmont Mumbai on November 25 and 26.

The company presented its BluHealth health-screening kiosks and BioSter solutions at the event. Both products attracted interest from mayors and civic leaders, who sought further discussions on their potential deployment in cities.

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However, the company clarified that it has not received any order or entered into a binding agreement following its participation in the forum.

In an exchange filing dated November 26, Blue Cloud Softech said it had received enquiries and expressions of interest from city leaders. The company will follow up with the interested authorities.

What Did Blue Cloud Softech Showcase?

The company presented two healthcare-focused solutions at the forum.

Its BluHealth kiosks use AI-integrated, non-invasive technology to measure vital signs through a camera. The company said the technology can provide readings within minutes without requiring invasive equipment.

The solution is designed to make preventive health screening more accessible at public locations.

The second product, BioSter, is designed to help maintain safer air and surfaces in hospitals, schools and other public spaces by addressing pathogens.

According to the company, several mayors and civic leaders showed interest in these offerings and sought further discussions on their possible use in their respective cities.

Company Also Presented Its Sovereign AI Technology

Apart from healthcare products, Blue Cloud also presented its AI-led technology for urban governance.

Dr Kiran Velpula, President of Blue Cloud USA and Deputy Mayor of Peoria, Illinois, addressed a session titled "Artificial Intelligence, Real Cities: Governing the Tech-Driven Urban Future".

He discussed the company's approach to developing AI platforms that governments can operate while retaining control over their data.

Its technology portfolio includes Access Genie, BluEdge, Blura SAGA and BluVaani. These platforms are designed for sovereign AI applications, early threat detection, citizen-grievance monitoring and AI-powered voice assistance for police and civic helplines.

The company said its delegation also interacted with senior government representatives, elected officials and city leaders from India and other countries.

What Is Blue Cloud Softech's Expansion Plan?

Blue Cloud Softech plans to follow up with interested cities and government authorities across preventive healthcare, public safety and citizen services.

The company is targeting municipal bodies and state governments in India, along with markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America.

It said it operates in 10 countries. The company is also considering a pilot-first approach for potential deployments. For instance, BluHealth kiosks could initially be installed at selected public locations before a wider rollout.

For software platforms, the company said deployments could also take place on customers' own premises, allowing them to retain control over their data and intelligence.

{Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors should consult their financial adviser and conduct their own research before making investment decisions.}