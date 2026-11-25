Share Market News: Elitecon International Limited, a smallcap company listed on the BSE and NSE, has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,895.72 crore for the first quarter of FY27. The company's results, approved by its board on November 25, also showed a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 29.34 crore.

The company's revenue from operations increased 3.6 times from Rs 524.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, its profit after tax declined from Rs 72.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

So, what do the latest numbers reveal? And should investors consider buying Elitecon International shares?

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Elitecon International Q1 Results: Revenue, Profit And EPS

Elitecon International reported total income of Rs 1,897.90 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 524.87 crore a year earlier.

Its profit before tax, before exceptional items, stood at Rs 87.49 crore against Rs 72.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the company reported an exceptional expense of Rs 52.54 crore. Consequently, profit before tax came in at Rs 34.95 crore.

After accounting for tax expenses of Rs 5.61 crore, the company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 29.34 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 0.11 against Rs 0.45 in Q1 FY26.

FMCG Business Drives Revenue

Elitecon International operates across two reportable business segments: tobacco products and FMCG products. The FMCG segment accounted for the entire consolidated revenue during the June quarter, generating Rs 1,895.72 crore.

The segment reported a profit before interest and tax of Rs 104.88 crore, with a margin of around 5.5 per cent. The FMCG business includes edible oil, agro products and international trade through the company's subsidiaries in India, the UAE and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the tobacco products segment did not report any revenue during the quarter. It reported a segment loss of Rs 53.62 crore. The company said its manufacturing and trading operations in the tobacco business have remained suspended since January 2026.

Why Did Elitecon International Report An Exceptional Expense?

The company recognised an exceptional expense of Rs 52.54 crore during the quarter. According to its investor presentation, the expense arose from the freeze on its bank accounts under SEBI's interim order dated March 30, 2026.

The company also reassessed its inventory following the suspension of manufacturing and trading operations. Its inventory, which had a carrying value of Rs 81.79 crore, was assessed at a net realisable value of Rs 29.26 crore.

This resulted in an inventory write-down of Rs 52.54 crore. The company said it does not expect this expense to recur once business operations regularise. However, its reported profit after tax for the quarter should not be treated as a normalised earnings figure.

Elitecon International: Regulatory And Legal Matters

The company's latest financial disclosures also refer to several ongoing regulatory and legal proceedings.

These include a Rs 387.43 crore show-cause notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur, alleging wrongful availment of input tax credit.

The company has filed its reply along with supporting documents. A personal hearing has been held, and the adjudication order is awaited.

Separately, the DGGI's Lucknow unit issued another show-cause notice proposing a tax demand of approximately Rs 221.89 crore, interest and penalty of approximately Rs 129.18 crore, and recovery of refunds of approximately Rs 91.22 crore. The matter remains pending adjudication.

SEBI also passed an interim order on March 30, 2026, concerning certain matters related to changes in the company's shareholding pattern and movement in its share price. The market regulator appointed a forensic auditor to examine the matters.

The company said it participated in a personal hearing before SEBI's Whole Time Member on November 20, 2026. The proceedings remain pending, and no final determination has been made.

The auditor has also highlighted material uncertainty related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern, referring to the ongoing legal and regulatory proceedings and suspension of manufacturing and trading operations since January 2026.



{Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser and conduct their own research before making investment decisions. Stock market investments are subject to market risks.}