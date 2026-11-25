Stock Market News: A defence stock with a record order book, sharp revenue growth and a growing presence across India's defence manufacturing sector is set to attract fresh attention from institutional investors.

Apollo Micro Systems, the Hyderabad-based defence electronics company, will join the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index at the close of trading on November 30. The inclusion could trigger buying from passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the benchmark, putting the stock in focus ahead of the month-end rebalancing.

MSCI announced the changes as part of its November index review on November 11. The revised composition will become effective from December 1, 2026.

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For investors tracking the defence sector, the development comes at a time when Apollo Micro Systems is reporting strong growth in its business. But does the index inclusion, along with its latest financial performance, make the stock worth considering?

Why Apollo Micro Systems Is Entering The MSCI Index

Index inclusion can bring additional demand for a stock.

Funds that track the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index generally adjust their portfolios to reflect changes in its constituents. As Apollo Micro Systems enters the index, these funds may need to purchase its shares to align their holdings with the revised benchmark.

Such buying is generally expected around the closing hours of November 30, when the changes are implemented.

The inclusion can also improve the company's visibility among domestic and international institutional investors who follow MSCI indices. However, the actual quantum of buying will depend on the assets tracking the index and their portfolio requirements.

Apollo Micro Systems Reports 72% Revenue Growth

The index entry comes after a strong September quarter for the company.

Apollo Micro Systems reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 388.15 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 225.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents a growth of 72.3 per cent.

Net profit increased 53.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46.15 crore. The company's EBITDA, excluding other income, rose 87.8 per cent to Rs 111.18 crore.

The company also reported sequential growth, with revenue increasing 54.5 per cent over the June quarter and net profit rising 83 per cent.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations stood at Rs 639.44 crore, up 78.2 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Net profit increased 49.6 per cent to Rs 71.4 crore.

Rs 1,765 Crore Order Book Adds To Visibility

Apollo Micro Systems had a consolidated order book of Rs 1,765 crore as of September 30, 2026. The order book provides visibility into the company's ongoing business, particularly as defence projects move through different stages of execution.

The company is also looking to expand its presence beyond its traditional defence electronics business. Its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries, has signed a binding expression of interest to acquire up to a 26 per cent stake in A-Thon Allterrain, an Indian manufacturer of all-terrain utility vehicles.

The proposed transaction is part of the company's plans to expand its presence in land-based defence systems. Moneycontrol +1

Should You Consider Buying Apollo Micro Systems Stock?

Apollo Micro Systems has several developments working in its favour. Its latest financial results show strong revenue and profit growth, while its order book provides visibility into business execution.

The MSCI index inclusion could also bring additional institutional attention to the stock. However, index inclusion does not automatically translate into sustained gains in the share price. The buying demand from passive funds may be concentrated around the rebalancing date.

Investors will also need to track whether the company can maintain its growth momentum, convert its order book into revenue and execute its expansion plans. The stock's valuation and its ability to sustain earnings growth will also be important considerations before taking an investment decision.

{Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before making investment decisions. Investments in the stock market are subject to market risks.}