Stock Market Today: Shares of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Limited are likely to remain in focus after the recently listed small-cap company reported strong growth in revenue and profit for the first half of the financial year.

The precision steel processing company said revenue from operations climbed 37.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,773.19 million in H1 FY27, while profit after tax surged 80.8 per cent to Rs 199.13 million.

The company, which listed on the BSE and NSE earlier this month, benefited from higher volumes, stronger demand from existing customers and lower finance costs.

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Volumes during the first half rose 15.8 per cent to 68,952 metric tonnes. Gross profit increased 25.9 per cent to Rs 851.22 million, while EBITDA grew 26.4 per cent to Rs 504.64 million.

The performance remained strong in the September quarter as well. For Q2 FY27, revenue jumped 50.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,802.38 million. Profit after tax rose nearly 40 per cent to Rs 48.38 million, while volumes increased 21.8 per cent.

The company derives most of its business from the home and commercial appliances segment, which contributed 86.9 per cent of first-half revenue. The general engineering segment accounted for the remaining 13.1 per cent.

Bombay Coated said it served 215 customers during the first half, with nearly 98 per cent of revenue coming from existing customers. The company caters to OEM and ODM clients across multiple industries.

The company also reported a decline in finance costs, which fell by Rs 20.76 million during the first half. This helped pre-tax profit rise 78.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 275.28 million.

Operationally, the company generated cash flow of Rs 184.62 million during the first half, aided by inventory optimisation.

Management said demand from appliance and engineering customers remained healthy despite a seasonally softer quarter for air-conditioner sales.

Managing Director Nitin Vijaykumar Gupta said revenue growth was driven by higher volumes and deeper engagement with existing customers. He added that new capacity additions could help the company benefit from rising demand from both appliance and automotive manufacturers.

The company is also using Rs 1,250 million from its IPO proceeds to repay debt. Management expects the debt-to-equity ratio to move closer to 1x from 2.48x reported at the end of September.

As part of its expansion plans, Bombay Coated has acquired additional land at its Ghiloth facility and recently took possession of a new industrial plot at Supa in Maharashtra. The site is expected to strengthen its presence in key appliance and automotive manufacturing hubs.

{Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any stock. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.}