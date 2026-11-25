Every online retailer wants more traffic. More clicks. More visitors. More eyeballs.

But here's the uncomfortable truth: traffic alone doesn't pay the bills.

Many online stores spend heavily on Google and social media ads to attract new shoppers. The challenge begins after that first purchase. Can the business convince the customer to come back without paying for another advertisement?

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According to Aakriti Sachdeva, a digital marketer who has worked across public relations, branding and e-commerce, that is where most businesses get it wrong.

"Traffic is an input, not a commercial outcome," she told NDTV.

In other words, getting a customer to visit a website is only the first step. What matters is whether that visitor buys something and, more importantly, whether they return.

Why More Traffic Doesn't Always Mean More Sales

A surge in website visits often looks impressive on a dashboard.

But those numbers can be misleading. "If an online store treats paid ads as its only engine, it pays for every visit and starts over the next week," Sachdeva explained.

The problem is becoming more acute as digital advertising gets more expensive. Businesses are finding it harder to keep acquiring customers at a profit.

That is forcing marketers to focus on a question consumers rarely think about: what makes someone return to a store after the first order?

For Sachdeva, the answer lies in looking beyond traffic and focusing on profitable sales rather than vanity metrics.

A marketing campaign, she said, succeeds when it generates orders a business would not have received otherwise and does so at a cost that still leaves room for profit.

The Journey Doesn't End At Checkout

Before moving into digital marketing in the United States, Sachdeva spent seven years in India working in brand strategy and public relations.

During that time, she worked on communications campaigns for high-profile hospitality brands and events, including projects involving chef Manish Mehrotra, restaurants such as Indian Accent, Comorin and Chor Bizarre, as well as the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival.

The move into e-commerce brought a very different reality.

"In hospitality launches, the focus is on earning initial attention. In e-commerce, you immediately see whether visitors stay on the page, trust the offer and buy again," she said.

That shift changed how she viewed marketing. Instead of treating acquisition and retention as separate functions, she began looking at them as parts of the same customer journey.

What Actually Brings Customers Back?

At online retailer FISH & Tackle, where she handled digital marketing and later continued as a consultant, Sachdeva oversaw both advertising campaigns and customer-retention programmes.

That gave her a front-row view of what encourages repeat purchases. Her approach was straightforward.

Use paid advertising to attract shoppers. Then use targeted email communication, product recommendations and timely offers to keep them engaged.

"Acquisition brings the right customer in; retention makes the economics work," she said. The goal is simple: reduce dependence on constantly buying new customers.

If done well, repeat purchases begin generating revenue without requiring the same level of advertising spend.

Why Humans Still Matter In The Age Of Algorithms

Digital marketing today is filled with automation. Advertising platforms can automatically place ads, optimise campaigns and chase conversion targets.

Yet Sachdeva argues that human judgment remains essential. She recalls one instance when website traffic appeared to be rising while conversion rates were falling.

A deeper review revealed the problem wasn't customer behaviour. A significant chunk of website sessions was being generated by automated bots.

Those visits inflated traffic numbers and painted a misleading picture of performance. Had the team relied only on automated dashboards, they could have ended up making the wrong decisions.

"Automated platforms optimise toward a number, but cannot tell you whether that signal is distorted," she said.

The Metric Businesses Should Care About

As competition intensifies and advertising costs rise, the pressure to spend more on customer acquisition is only growing. But Sachdeva believes sustainable growth comes from balancing growth with efficiency.

Retailers that rely entirely on paid advertising often end up trapped in a cycle of spending. The businesses that last are the ones that build relationships strong enough to earn a second purchase, a third purchase and eventually customer loyalty.