Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev (who also worked as the Prime Minister under Vladimir Putin) has warned that Moscow could launch a "preventive nuclear attack" under certain circumstances. Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's security Council, made the remarks in an article published in the Moscow Journal of International Law on Monday. He claimed Ukraine and NATO allies have already crossed certain thresholds that could push Moscow to consider using nuclear weapons.

"The massive use of non-nuclear means that cause catastrophes makes a preventive nuclear attack by the Russian Federation possible," said Medvedev, according to excerpts of the article published by the state-owned Russian news agency TASS.

The article is titled 'State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security'.

The warning claims Russia could be triggered by "secret or hidden supplies of nuclear weapons from the West to Kyiv".

"Kyiv and its allies must remember that the Russian Federation not only has the right, but in various situations has the obligation to use nuclear weapons," Medvedev wrote.

The Russian politician also said that Ukraine and its western allies have created circumstances for Russia to consider a nuclear strike, President Putin will "carefully weigh the consequences" before making any such decision.

Medvedev's warning comes amid reports that Russia is preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite. According to German media outlets, the satellite could be launched in the next 60 days and the intelligence inputs were shared with NATO countries.

The reports carried by German public broadcaster NDR and WDR claimed the Russian satellite is named "Sputnik-S". The nuclear-armed satellite could be used to disrupt or destroy other satellites.

A German government spokesperson said the reports are being taken "very seriously". NATO chief Mark Rutte added that the alliance will defend against any threats in space, as per the BBC.

However, Russian embassy in Berlin called the reports "unfounded allegations" and part of "propaganda campaign".