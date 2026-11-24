A Russian businessman who left his country and turned against President Vladimir Putin is now helping Ukraine fight the war against their neighbours. Mikhail Kokorich, CEO and co-founder of Netherlands-based defence company Destinus, makes missiles and drones that are being used by the Ukrainian military.

One of his company's missiles, called Ruta, was used in the attack that destroyed a major part of Russia's Crimea Bridge last Monday night, according to the Wall Street Journal. Seven more Ruta missiles, along with other missiles, were fired in the attack. By Tuesday, a major section of the bridge had fallen into the sea.

"I told Ukrainians I wanted them to win. I still do," Kokorich told the outlet, adding that he was proud that the missiles made by his company were helping Ukraine defend itself.

Kokorich grew up in Siberia and left Russia in 2012. He later gave up his Russian citizenship in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In 2021, Kokorich started Destinus. Before the war began, the company was working on technology for very high-speed aircraft and missiles. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and people known to Kokorich asked him to help develop drones similar to Iran's Shahed drones.

The company delivered its first Da Vinci drones to Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine has also been using its Ruta missiles since 2024.

In November 2025, Russia's financial monitoring agency added Kokorich's name to its list of "terrorists and extremists". He has also received several death threats because of his support for Ukraine.

Destinus says its first version of the Ruta missile, called Block 1, costs a few hundred thousand dollars, which is much cheaper than several missiles used by Western countries. The US-made Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile costs around $1.3 million, while a Tomahawk missile costs nearly $2 million.

Kokorich said his company wants to make missiles that cost around 10 times less than some of the more expensive options.

Despite being born and raised in Russia, Kokorich said he no longer feels connected to the country under Putin's leadership. "My culture, my literature, my music. Putin stole my country," he said.

He also said he feels unsafe when he meets other Russians abroad because he fears they may harm him. However, he has no regrets about supporting Ukraine.