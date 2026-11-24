Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine seems to be erasing a generation of Russian men, undermining his own efforts to halt the country's demographic decline. At least 490,000 people have died due to the war between the start of Moscow's invasion in February 2022 and September 2026. The war has made Russian soldiers more than twice as likely to die by suicide as the general population, according to analyses by the FT and the Guardian of confidential records leaked from Rosstat -- the Russia's statistical agency.

The statistics offer a rare view of the strain on an army nearly five years into a war marked by heavy losses, harsh discipline and falling morale.

The Numbers

The estimates by the FT show that at least 1,229 Russian soldiers took their own lives since the war started in 2022. The Guardian's separate analysis identified 1,087 military suicides and found a further 885 deaths in or near Ukraine recorded as firearm injuries of "undetermined intent", a category experts say can hide suicides. Together, the Guardian report noted the deaths amount to roughly a regiment.

The deaths have risen steadily as the war has dragged on. The FT's data showed 235 suicides in 2023, about 300 in 2024 and 371 in 2025. For 2026, even allowing for reporting delays, the total is on course to exceed 400.

The Guardian's count tracked the same trend, rising from just over 50 in 2022 to more than 200 in 2024 and peaking at 365 in 2025. Almost 300 cases are already recorded for 2026, the second-highest annual total of the war. The pattern mirrors Russia's overall war deaths, with at least 490,000 Russians recorded as killed in the nearly five-year-long conflict.

More than 600 of the suicides reportedly took place in frontline areas, including four partly occupied Ukrainian regions that have seen some of the fiercest fighting, such as the battles for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Pokrovsk.

The Guardian analysis found that at least 614 deaths occurred in occupied Ukraine or in Russian border regions, chiefly Belgorod and Bryansk. Over half involved firearms, particularly near the front, and the deaths took place at military camps, combat positions, training grounds and private homes.

Of those in the war zone, 43 were soldiers aged 18 or 19. Another 108 men under 25 died by suicide elsewhere in Russia, some probably conscripts who are not formally sent to fight but are often pressured into signing contracts that allow deployment.

Origin Of The Data

The records are part of a cache of more than 11 million death certificates obtained when Rosstat was hacked by the Belarusian opposition-linked group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian collective Silent Crow. The Kremlin publishes no data on military suicides and treats casualty figures as a state secret.

'Real Number May Be Higher'

Analysts, activists and lawyers all believe the data almost certainly undercounts. Grigory Sverdlin, director of Get Lost, a group that helps soldiers desert, told The Guardian that some suicides are probably logged as combat deaths because authorities are "trying to sweep everything under the carpet."

Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs told the British publication that there is hardly any reliable information on suicides in the drone-dominated "death zone" at the front.

Rob Lee of the Foreign Policy Research Institute pointed out that many soldiers who kill themselves on the battlefield are likely recorded as combat deaths. Such incidents have appeared in numerous videos from the front.

The Guardian found concrete examples of the gaps. Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Savenok, 62, who volunteered in 2022, was found shot dead in occupied Luhansk in July 2023. His wife was told by officials that he had killed himself, yet he does not appear among Rosstat's suicides. A matching certificate instead records a firearm discharge of undetermined intent.

Private Alexander Lazor, 21, who died near Solodke in Donetsk in 2022, is recorded as killed by warfare-related firearm injuries, and his family was told he died in combat. Two soldiers from his unit said they were told he had taken his own life, with one suggesting it was covered up so the unit would not look bad.

What's Triggering The Breakdown

Suicide is a feature of most wars. A New York Times investigation found at least 158 active-duty US soldiers died by suicide in 2023.

But analysts say Russia's army compounds the problem with intense pressure from fellow soldiers and commanders and fear of being sent on extremely dangerous missions. Contracts that effectively leave soldiers no legal way out add to the desperation.

Lee points to heavy coercion, including abuse and torture, used to force soldiers forward, saying it is "not surprising" that some take their own lives. Sverdlin pointed to a sense of despair among men who do not want to fight but have no legal means of leaving.

Army Under Strain

Suicides are only one sign of the pressure on the Russian armed Forces. By the end of May 2025, Russian military courts had received cases against 20,662 men for refusing to serve, mostly for going absent without leave, according to the outlet Mediazona. IStories verified the data and found at least 49,000 servicemen had been declared deserters or AWOL.