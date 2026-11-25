Stock Market News: A smallcap healthcare stock is considering a fundraise of Rs 648 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares to a promoter group entity. The proposed transaction could significantly increase the company's equity capital.

The stock in focus is Shukra Medtech Limited, which has informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet on December 2, 2026, to consider a proposal to issue up to 6 crore equity shares at Rs 108 apiece.

The proposed issue price includes a face value of Re 1 and a premium of Rs 107 per share. If approved, the company could raise up to Rs 648 crore through the preferential allotment to Parshva Texchem India Private Limited, a promoter group entity.

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The proposal is subject to board approval, shareholders' consent and applicable regulatory clearances.

Shukra Medtech: What Is The Rs 648 Crore Proposal?

According to the company's exchange filing, the board will consider issuing up to 6 crore equity shares at Rs 108 each.

Apart from the fundraise, the board will also consider increasing the company's authorised share capital and making the necessary amendments to its Memorandum of Association.

It will also decide on the relevant date for the proposed preferential issue and approve the draft notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), where shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal.

The December 2 meeting is therefore an important date for investors tracking the stock. The fundraise has not yet received board approval.

Who Are Shukra Medtech's Promoters?

Shukra Medtech's promoter group includes Anar Project Private Limited, Parshva Texchem India Private Limited, Anar Jayesh Patel and other entities and individuals.

Anar Jayesh Patel is the daughter of Anandiben Patel, the current Governor of Uttar Pradesh and former Chief Minister of Gujarat.

As per the September 2026 shareholding pattern, the promoter group held approximately 51.16 per cent stake in the company. The proposed preferential issue is being considered in favour of Parshva Texchem India Private Limited, which is part of the promoter group.

Shukra Medtech Financial Performance: Revenue Jumps 501%

The proposed fundraise comes after the company reported a sharp rise in its financial performance during the first half of FY27.

Shukra Medtech reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 67.73 crore in H1 FY27, compared with Rs 11.27 crore in the corresponding period last year. This represents a year-on-year growth of 501 per cent.

Its EBITDA stood at Rs 43.22 crore during the six-month period, while net profit increased to Rs 31.04 crore from Rs 3.41 crore in H1 FY26.

The company operates across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical technology. It has also outlined plans to expand its presence in medical consumables and MedTech manufacturing.

Do You Own Shukra Medtech Shares?

Shukra Medtech is now drawing attention with its proposed Rs 648 crore preferential issue and strong reported revenue growth in the first half of FY27.

However, the proposed fundraise is still awaiting board consideration. Shareholders' approval and other applicable clearances will also be required before the issue can proceed.

Investors tracking the smallcap stock will be watching the December 2 board meeting for further details on the proposal.

{Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before making investment decisions.}