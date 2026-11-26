The Taj Mahal, one of the world's most visited monuments, is increasingly turning into a hangout spot for troops of monkeys, raising concerns over the safety of tourists, including foreign visitors. Videos showing large groups of monkeys roaming the monument's premises have gone viral on social media. The monkeys have reportedly taken over areas around the eastern, western and Royal Gates, with visitors facing the risk of attacks. Both Indian and foreign tourists have been targeted in the past.

A large monkey population is believed to be present in and around the Taj Mahal complex. Despite repeated claims by the authorities about efforts to catch or drive away the animals, the problem persists. A lack of coordination among the departments responsible for managing the site has further complicated efforts to tackle the issue.

The growing presence of monkeys has also raised questions about visitor safety and the international image of the Taj Mahal, an iconic symbol of India's heritage and a major tourist attraction.

A few months ago, another video showing monkeys cooling themselves at a water fountain within the Taj Mahal premises had emerged on social media. It showed monkeys leaping into the fountain, splashing water and chasing one another.

In September, two foreign tourists were hospitalised after being bitten by monkeys during their Taj Mahal tour. One of them was an 83-year-old tourist from Brazil, while the other one belonged to West Bengal.