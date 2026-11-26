The wedding of Shivangi Singh, the daughter of legislator from Bihar's Mokama Anant Singh, has been making news for several reasons. Videos from the wedding, which took place on Wednesday and reportedly attended by a million guests (the figure has not been independently verified), capture various aspects of the spectacle, including the chaos. With the crowd reportedly overwhelming the arrangements, guests got creative - using drinking glasses as plates, scooping food straight out of giant cooking vessels and even carrying it away in cardboard cartons, shows one of the clips circulating online.

Other videos of the improvised arrangements, and the scramble for sweets, have also taken social media by storm.

Singh, known as 'Chhote Sarkar' across Bihar, had given an open invitation to people for the wedding, which led to the massive turnout.

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The wedding feast was held in Nadwan village but organisers struggled to keep pace with the crowd.

The sweet counter became a separate battleground. Rasgullas disappeared faster than a blink of an eye. One guest appropriately summed up the situation in a viral video by saying, "Getting food here is like winning a war."

The huge crowd caused a traffic jam for anywhere between five and 10 km. People came in cars, on tractors and on foot.

The grandeur of the big fat wedding could easily put a Bollywood movie or a TV serial to shame. There was a makeshift kitchen, a horse-race with Thar SUV, a helipad nearby for VIP guests and a 'tent city' that rivalled Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela preparation.

Singh's daughter Shivangi married Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, and the wedding card lists both the degree and the university beside his name.

At the tilak ceremony, he reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 3 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.