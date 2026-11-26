Mokama MLA Anant Singh's younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, tied the knot with Rishikesh Kumar on Wednesday (Nov 25). Already the talk of the town for the former JD(U) leader's extravagant spending, the wedding grabbed even more headlines when a snake slithered into the wedding pandal and caused panic among the guests.

A now-viral video shows the brown-coloured snake making its way on the pink carpet while a young man attempts to bring the reptile under control. As people notice the snake, some are seen moving away from it, while others take out their mobile phones to record the incident.

Amid the commotion, the young man attempts to approach the snake and grab its tail. After multiple attempts, the man managed to grab the snake before hurling it over his head and away from the pandal. As the unusual video went viral, it caught the attention of social media users.

Handling a snake without proper training can be dangerous, as it may be difficult to identify whether a snake is venomous just by looking at it. Experts generally advise people to maintain a safe distance and seek help from trained snake rescuers.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Anant Singh's Daughter Wedding

Mokama's heavyweight leader, Singh, more popularly known as "Chhote Sarkar", spared no expense for his daughter's wedding. As many as five lakh guests attended the wedding festivities at Singh's ancestral village of Ladma village in Bihar's Patna district. A helipad, right next to a highway, was built to chauffeur the guests to the wedding venue.

A separate ground spread over nearly 12 bighas was also prepared for a horse-racing competition, which could not be completed on Wednesday as locals encroached on the track.

The groom, Rishikesh Kumar, is the son of CRPF commandant Ranvijay Kumar. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, and the wedding card lists both the degree and the university beside his name. At the tilak ceremony, he reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 3 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.