A former Wall Street employee has revealed that she was earning Rs 4.61 lakh ($5,000) monthly by simply renting clothes from her wardrobe. Wen Song, 35, worked in finance for seven long years, said she always dreaded going to work. Knowing she needed to change her life, Song tried her hand at entrepreneurship after coming across an article about renting clothes.

"It started last May, when I read an article about people renting out their clothes to make money. I've always had a great collection of dresses, so I thought, why not give it a shot?" Song told Business Insider.

Song, who now works primarily as a private chef, said she put up a couple of her pieces on an online platform. She received an encouraging response almost immediately, noting that the entire process felt quick and easy.

While some days were a bit tough due to issues with shipping and customer service, she soon emerged as a Star Lender on the platform as the volume increased.

"By April 2026, I was consistently making $5,000 a month. Now, I have about 460 items listed. Once I started making money on the app, I decided to invest in more pieces," she said.

Song said she initially put up clothes that she had worn herself, but recently she had started buying multiples of her most successful pieces to deal with the increased volume.

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Song's Strategy

Song attributed a major part of her success to the pricing of her clothes. Since customers outside Boston have to pay for shipping, Song said she prices her clothes 20 per cent to 30 per cent below comparable listings in other major cities to attract more renters and increase bookings.

"As my business has grown, I've started building relationships with customers. I now have regulars who trust me to rent to them; the positive, grateful ones keep me going," she said.

"I try to stay ahead of trends and make sure I have key pieces and the most viral dresses. I have AI help me do the research.I spend about two to three hours a day researching and shopping. It feels like it did back when I was an options trader looking at 20 screens all day."

On how she juggles the two jobs, Song said she cooks maybe two days, usually on the weekend, while focusing on her clothing business during the weekdays.