'I Work Only 4 Hours A Day': This College Dropout Turns Passion Into $18,000 Monthly Passive Income

Amy Landino, a former college dropout, has turned her passion for video creation and social media into a lucrative career, earning a staggering $18,000 per month in passive income.

Ms Landino left college fifteen years ago, burdened by student loan debt and a bleak job market. Instead of pursuing a traditional degree, she took a chance at a career in public policy. However, she soon realized her true calling was in the digital realm.

She started by sharing videos on YouTube, gradually building a following and honing her skills. "I was thrilled when I discovered this site where I could upload my videos for free and share the links with friends," she told CNBC Make It.

Recognising her potential, a friend encouraged her to turn her passion into a profession. "She suggested I could do it professionally. It was the aha moment that changed everything," she explained.

Ms Landino began managing social media accounts for small businesses, eventually quitting her full-time job to focus on her growing business.

A turning point came when she launched an online course teaching businesses how to create their own videos. This venture opened the door to passive income, with a single email generating $1,000 in revenue.

"That was my first taste of passive income—I made about $1,000 in revenue in a single day from one email," she recounted in the essay.

Ms Landino's success has continued to grow. Her YouTube channel, AmyTV, boasts over 1,000 videos, including popular content like her goal-setting process. She has also authored several books and created a successful paper planner.

Today, her income streams include YouTube ads, affiliate marketing, brand partnerships, and product sales, collectively generating a substantial monthly passive income.