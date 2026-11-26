A Chicago-bound American Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix on Wednesday (Nov 25) after a passenger allegedly attempted to "take over" the plane. Flight 1494 made an emergency landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the crazed man left his assigned seat and moved to the front of the plane. He repeatedly refused crew instructions to return to his seat and attempted to tamper with an aircraft exit door.

The flight made the emergency landing around 1 am local time, according to Phoenix Police, as per a report in New York Post. The flight crew and other passengers were able to restrain the man until the flight safely landed at the airport.

One of the passengers, Sean Bennett, chronicled the scary experience on social media. He said the unidentified man tried to take over the plane but 'several strong heroes' intervened. Video recorded by him showed the man struggling with flight attendants and other passengers who pinned him to the floor.

"So first leg of my flight, AA1494 San Diego to Chicago someone tried to take over the plane. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe," said Bennett.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

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Previous Incidents

Last week, an American Airlines Airbus A319 carrying 120 people declared Mayday shortly after departing Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. In a dramatic ATC exchange, controllers warned flight crew that a SkyWest crew departing behind them had spotted flames coming from one of the aircraft's engines and what appeared to be a possible fluid leak.

American Airlines confirmed that there was an unspecified "mechanical issue" on the flight but insisted that there was "no evidence of any fire". Flight 3230 returned safely to the airport and "was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team," while passengers were put on another flight to Portland that evening, the airline said.

Similarly, an American Airlines flight out of LAX narrowly avoided a midair collision with an Air France Airbus after the latter plane made an unauthorised turn into its path.