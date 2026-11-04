American Airlines' Most Senior Flight Attendant Worked For 63 Years, Retires At 83

For over six decades, Carol Fair had been welcoming people aboard flights. In October, the 83-year-old received a warm welcome herself on her final flight before she retired.



The most senior flight attendant for American Airlines, Fair embarked on her last flight aboard American Airlines 733 from London to Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 26, ending a 63-year career.



A crowd had gathered at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to celebrate Fair's retirement.





How Carol Fair's Career Started



Fair started working as a flight attendant when she was 19. Her first job was with Piedmont Airlines. Before she was hired by Piedmont, Fair was turned down at American. “They said I wasn't American material,” she told Forbes.



At the start, Fair thought she was going to fly for six months and then get married, she told local outlet WCNC. Life had other plans.



For Fair, her new job soon became a lifelong career, earning her a place in aviation history.



She worked aboard Piedmont Airlines' inaugural flight from Charlotte to London on June 15, 1987, helping mark a milestone in the city's growth as a global aviation hub. Her final trip retraced part of the route.



She was inducted into the North Carolina Transportation Hall of Fame in 2008. Fair retires as the senior-most American Airlines flight attendant, ranking first among approximately 30,000 employees.



She told Forbes about her career change from small aircraft to large Boeing jets. "I was so excited, I didn't sleep the night before,” she recalled. “I went from a DC-3 to a 767. I thought I had died and gone to heaven.”



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Celebrations At Airport



American Airlines marked the end of Fair's career with a special send-off at the airport. Photos show her with a tiara and a sash, holding a bunch of balloons in her hand.



The celebrations included a water salute, an honour that is common in the airline industry but rare for flight attendants.



“It's time,” Fair said about her decision to retire. “I've enjoyed every minute of it. I made No. 1 out of 30,000. You can't go any higher, so I might as well hang it up,” she added.



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