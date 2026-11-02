Move Over Vista Dome Trains, Gujarat Now Has Glass-Roof Tourist Buses

A visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat now comes with a new travel experience. The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has introduced AC Vista Dome Coach Buses, featuring transparent roofs that let passengers enjoy views of the sky and the surrounding landscape during their journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the service at the Statue of Unity and also took a ride on one of the buses. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shared details of the new service on X.

Gujarat's New Vista Dome Buses Are Here

The most noticeable feature is the transparent, dome-shaped roof. Unlike regular AC buses, where passengers have a limited view outside their windows, these coaches allow them to look up and enjoy the open sky. The idea is to make the journey part of the sightseeing experience.

Passengers can take in the surrounding scenery while travelling, without having to step out of the bus. The service has been introduced at Ekta Nagar, where the Statue of Unity is located.

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The AC Vista Dome coaches have 23 premium passenger seats. These seats can revolve and recline, allowing passengers to adjust their seating position during the journey.

The buses also come with a few additional facilities. There is an LED Smart TV, CCTV cameras, a mini refrigerator and a coffee machine. Mobile charging facilities are available too. The combination of a transparent roof, adjustable seating and these onboard amenities makes the coaches different from the regular bus services operated by GSRTC.

More Tourist Routes Planned

The Statue of Unity is only the beginning. The Gujarat government plans to introduce similar services in phases across the state's tourist destinations and heritage routes.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shared that more of Gujarat's heritage and natural attractions would soon be accessible through this glass-dome experience. However, the government has not yet announced which destinations will get the service next or when the expansion will take place.

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With its transparent roof and 23 premium seats, the new AC Vista Dome Coach offers a different way to experience the surroundings of Ekta Nagar. And if the planned expansion goes ahead, visitors could eventually get to enjoy similar journeys across more of Gujarat.