PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Trail Of United India' Near Statue Of Unity On October 31

A 2.62-km forest eco-trail showcasing India's cultural diversity, wildlife, heritage and spiritual traditions will open to visitors at Ekta Nagar on October 31, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the attraction on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Named 'Trail of United India', the eco-trail has been developed in Limdi village by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SoUADTGA).

The project aims to combine nature-based tourism with exhibits highlighting the spirit of 'Unity in Diversity'.

The trail features five thematic zones dedicated to wildlife and nature, youth, women's empowerment, heritage and spirituality.

Through themed exhibits and artistic sculptures, the zones will showcase India's natural wealth, social progress, cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Set amid green forest surroundings, the trail is designed to give visitors an opportunity to explore the natural environment while learning about the country's diverse cultural and social traditions.

It will also promote awareness of biodiversity and the importance of environmental conservation. Facilities developed along the trail include an entrance, parking area, ticket booth and information centre.

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Visitors will also have access to a multi-purpose gazebo, bio-toilets, drinking water points, a bamboo watchtower, directional and informational signboards, stone seating areas and trail maps.

These amenities are intended to help visitors navigate the forest route and explore its various attractions.

Walking tours and trekking will provide opportunities to experience the natural surroundings, while wildlife observation and environmental learning will form part of the trail experience.

The project is also expected to support local employment and livelihoods by expanding tourism-related activities in the region.

A new cruise built for Rs 16 crore is set to expand river tourism at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with capacity for up to 600 passengers and facilities for dining, live music and organised events.

The 'Ekta Cruise', which will operate on the Narmada River, is designed to offer visitors an additional tourism experience beyond the existing attractions around the Statue of Unity, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018.

The cruise has an area of approximately 360 square metres and is powered by a 400-horsepower engine.

It is equipped with four diesel generator sets to meet its electricity requirements, along with comfortable seating arrangements for passengers.

Facilities on board include catering and dining services for meals and refreshments, as well as a live music system that can be used for announcements, entertainment and various programmes.

The vessel also has a fire protection system and other safety arrangements. According to details shared by the state government, the cruise can host events, celebrations, ceremonies, festivals and entertainment programmes, in addition to offering leisure trips on the river.

The project is intended to make greater use of the Narmada riverfront for tourism and recreational activities.

The onboard catering and event facilities are expected to provide opportunities to generate revenue through organised programmes and hospitality services.

With tourist numbers continuing to grow, the authority has been developing additional facilities and attractions in the Ekta Nagar area.

The addition of the cruise is also expected to broaden the range of experiences available to visitors to Ekta Nagar, which has developed into a major tourism destination centred on the Statue of Unity.

The initiative also aims to encourage tourists to spend more time in Ekta Nagar by adding another activity to the existing range of attractions.

By adding another attraction to the existing destinations around the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar area, the eco-trail is intended to encourage visitors to spend more time in Ekta Nagar.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the world's tallest statue and a key landmark in Gujarat's tourism landscape.

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The new cruise adds a river-based component to the destination's tourism offerings, combining sightseeing and leisure activities with facilities for group gatherings and celebrations.

The project is expected to strengthen Ekta Nagar's position as a destination for tourism and cultural events while making the Narmada riverfront a venue for more organised visitor activities.

The 'Trail of United India' combines a forest experience with exhibits on India's heritage and the idea of national unity.

Its inauguration on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will add a new destination to the tourism surrounding the Statue of Unity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)