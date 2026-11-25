A California-based Muay Thai fighter has passed away after suffering a severe head injury during a tournament in Madrid, Spain. The fighter, Prabhjot Singh Mann, sustained the devastating injury on November 7 and had to be airlifted to a local university hospital, where he remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) receiving critical care before passing away on Saturday (Nov 21).

Mann, who hailed from Fresno, California, was deeply involved in the Central Valley's Sikh community. He volunteered and mentored local youth and taught traditional Bhangra dance.

District 1 Fresno City Council Candidate Naindeep Singh took to social media to pay a deeply emotional tribute to Prabhjot, whom he met as a youngster.

"I first met you when you were 10 years old and you could not sit down. That boy became a young man others followed," said Singh. "In the ring, that motion found its form, and you became a Muay Thai champion. The fighter's discipline and the Sikh's were one: train unseen, take the blow, rise. You were taken from us too soon, but in the ring you loved," he added.

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Who Was Prabhjot Singh Mann?

Prabhjot's family hailed from Pind Bugra, a small village in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Prabhjot's brother, Sukhjot Mann, started a GoFundMe campaign to bring him back to the US to be close to home for recovery. However, due to the extremely costly airlifting procedure, the family relied on the kindness of strangers to bring Prabhjot home.

"This fundraiser will help cover medical air transportation from Madrid, Spain, to the United States. It will also help with medical bills from Madrid, future medical expenses in the US, and any necessary therapy to support his recovery. The financial burden of his care has been overwhelming for our family.

Before the fundraiser was paused, the family had managed to raise more than $440,000 (Rs 4.07 crore) with nearly 4,200 donors pooling in the money. Final rites will be performed on Monday (Nov 30) at the Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler, California.

The family said it will release the details regarding the livestream soon.