A 19-year-old pregnant woman has been brutally murdered in Iran in what is being dubbed a case of honour killing. The victim, identified as Helia Fattahi, was two months pregnant following a relationship with a young man when she disclosed the news to her family last week. The enraged parents then allegedly forced her to swallow approximately 30 anticonvulsant pills and severely beat her before suffocating her to death with a pillow.

The incident took place in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, and the accused parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis, have been arrested by the authorities on charges of killing their daughter, according to a report in Iran International. Both the parents confessed to the killing during interrogation.

The parents initially went to court on Saturday (Nov 21) to file a complaint against Fattahi. Upon returning, they forced her to swallow the pills. However, after realising she was still alive, they used a pillow to suffocate her to death, as per Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights.

Hengaw and another human rights group, Hana, described the murder as a so-called 'honour' killing.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's failure to enact effective laws protecting women and children from domestic violence, together with legal loopholes and lenient penalties for perpetrators of so-called “honour killings,” leaves women vulnerable to structural violence and reinforces a culture of impunity," Hengaw said.

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Fate Of Females In Iran

The incident has once again triggered a conversation about the persecution of women in Iran. Fattahi's death is the third killing of a young woman in Iran in a little over a week. Last Wednesday (Nov 18), 23-year-old Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead at her birthday party in Gilan province by an ex-boyfriend after she refused to marry him.

Prior to that, Sogand Sayadi, a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kermanshah, died after falling from the fifth floor of a building. A national network of teachers' unions said she had warned school staff that her father would kill her if they sent her home with him.

Earlier this week, Iranian authorities lashed a prominent singer and four members of her team 74 times after a performance was viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, was sentenced in June to the lashes along with four musicians and four members of her crew for the concert posted online in December 2024. The performance featured Ahmadi singing powerful, mournful songs to an empty audience on a dimly lit stage adorned solely with a large Persian carpet.