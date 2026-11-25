A UK couple travelling the globe with their children said they were feeling 'bloody sad' leaving 'pretty special' Goa after a week at Palolem Beach. In a now-viral clip, Aimee Bedford, 39, and Lee Bodell, 47, who left Birkenhead, Merseyside, in July this year, said Goa embodied everything they wanted and mirrored their ideal life.

Visibly emotional about the impending farewell, Aimee said she would carry Goa's "people, culture, friendships, sunsets, and experiences" with her long after she left.

"I have just come on to share how bloody sad I am about leaving Goa tomorrow. So yeah, we have been here for a week, and I cannot tell you how amazing it's been," said Aimee.

"It's just been beautiful because it aligns with everything we're trying to achieve longer term in terms of what our life is gonna look like, and it will look like it," she added/

The traveller said there was something about Goa that made her feel at home almost instantly. She added that the coastal Indian state was very welcoming and inclusive to her family.

"It has just been incredible, and I think for me what's making me emotional is that the children have learned so much. They've seen so much in seven days and it's a very special place, and one that I don't wanna leave. But we have to. I think that's the hardest part of travelling is that you find places that you wanna stay longer. Sometimes you can, but this time we can't," she said.

Check The Clip Here:

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'I Get You'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 269,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users said they understood what Aimee meant by the farewell.

"Thank you for such kind words. Some people who visit our state do not value all this," said one user, while another added: "Goa is not a place. It's a feeling. Saudades."

A third commented: "If you are in Palolem, then let me tell you that is the best place to be. I am extremely emotional about that place. It is peaceful and lively and divine."

A fourth said: "You discovered ‘susegad'. That's what makes one tear up when you leave Goa. You know you're leaving the slow pace of life behind. I get you, trust me."