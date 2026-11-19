Share Market News: A small-cap stock has caught the market's attention after delivering returns of nearly 70 per cent in just six months. The stock in question is Highway Infrastructure Limited, whose shares have rallied from Rs 47.40 to an intraday high of Rs 80.74 as of November 17.

The rally has coincided with a series of fresh project wins, a growing order book and strong revenue growth in the September quarter. The stock also touched a fresh 52-week high during Tuesday's trading session.

Rs 1,776 Crore Order Book Puts Highway Infrastructure In Focus

Highway Infrastructure recently reported an order book of Rs 1,776.19 crore as of October 31, 2026. This followed the addition of a major civil construction contract.

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One of its significant recent wins was a Rs 198.31 crore contract from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The project involves planning, designing and constructing residential and non-residential infrastructure for the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

The contract will be executed over two years under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. The company has also secured toll collection assignments, including contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Highway Infrastructure Q2 Results: Revenue Jumps 130%

The company's September-quarter performance offered another reason for investors to track the stock.

Highway Infrastructure reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 217.38 crore in Q2 FY27, marking a jump of approximately 130 per cent from Rs 94.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the growth in profitability was much more modest. Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9.75 crore, compared with Rs 9.67 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year.

Highway Infrastructure Share Price: Stock Hits 52-Week High

Highway Infrastructure shares touched an intraday high of Rs 80.74 on November 17, after opening at Rs 76.90. The stock has gained approximately 70 per cent over the past six months, rising from Rs 47.40 to its latest intraday high.

The rally has put the small-cap infrastructure company firmly on investors' radar. Going forward, order execution, profit margins and cash flow generation will be key factors to watch.

{Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Readers should consult qualified financial advisers before making investment decisions.}