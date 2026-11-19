Share Market News: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is back on investors' radar. The AI-first tech company (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS) has signed a five-year deal with the Mahesh Babu Foundation. It was signed on November 18 and shared with the exchanges on Thursday.

The agreement builds on work the two sides already do together. Blue Cloud brings its technology and its access to funders. The Foundation acts as the on-ground implementing partner.

The focus areas are healthcare and preventive wellness, digital health, and education and skill development. Each project will run under its own Project Order, signed by both parties.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A few details stand out:

Blue Cloud will not take any fee or commission out of CSR funds.

No money changes hands under the agreement itself.

The Foundation is not a related party.

No shareholder or regulatory approval is needed.

The existing GMB Life app will carry on. It runs on Blue Cloud's BluHealth platform and is live on the App Store and Google Play. The next step is BluHealth-enabled healthcare kiosks at partner locations, operated with local doctors.

Group Chairman Tejesh Kumar Kodali said, "Technology creates its greatest value when it reaches the people who need it most."

Q2 Numbers Show Strong Growth

The company's September quarter results came out on November 14. Consolidated revenue rose to about Rs 300.8 crore. That is up roughly 19 per cent from Rs 252.9 crore a year ago. For the half year, revenue stands at Rs 593.3 crore, up about 29 per cent.

Net profit for the quarter was Rs 10.03 crore. The lower figure comes mainly from depreciation and amortisation of Rs 42.5 crore. The company says this is a non-cash charge. It comes from software licences bought last year and the Global Impx Inc acquisition in June.

Add back depreciation and finance costs, and operating profit works out to about Rs 63.7 crore. That is our own calculation from the filed numbers. It is roughly 21 per cent of revenue, against about 10 per cent a year ago.

The balance sheet looks bigger too. Total equity rose to about Rs 1,337 crore from Rs 923 crore in March.

A Fresh Leadership Team

The Board also made big changes on November 14. Vinod Babu Bollikonda stepped down as Managing Director. He is moving to the US to lead the North American business. He stays on the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He said he has no disagreement with the Board or management.

Bhaskar Venkata Vijaya Reddy Nallamilli takes over as Managing Director, subject to shareholder approval. He has over 25 years of experience in enterprise software, financial services and healthcare. He has led the company's US operations as CEO.

Chirravuri Subrahmanya Leeladhar is the new CFO. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience. He was earlier CFO at listed firms including Cambridge Technology Enterprises and Seaways Shipping & Logistics. Rama Rao Telli moves up to Director (Finance), a senior management role.

Africa Is On The Map Too

On November 5, Blue Cloud signed an MoU with Kasten Development of Ghana. Kasten will help with sales, marketing and implementation in Ghana. It also plans a Centre of Excellence there to showcase Blue Cloud's products.

Ghana is the first market. Other territories may follow. The company's FY26 consolidated revenue was Rs 1,002 crore, and it already works in the USA, UK, India and seven other countries.



{Disclaimer: This article is for information only and is not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Please do your own research or consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decision.}