Share Market News: Companies are rushing to deploy AI agents to handle everything from loan approvals to compliance checks. But as these digital workers gain more responsibility, businesses are facing a new challenge: how do you keep them under control?

Hyderabad-based Kellton Tech Solutions believes it has an answer. The company has launched KeOS, a platform designed to help enterprises monitor, govern and measure the performance of AI agents before they are allowed to make decisions in live business workflows.

The launch comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly experimenting with AI-powered systems that can process applications, handle customer requests, analyse data and automate workflows with minimal human intervention.

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Kellton says KeOS allows organisations to set clear limits on what an AI agent can do, how much it can spend and which actions require human approval. The platform can also measure the cost of each completed task, helping companies decide whether deploying AI agents actually saves money.

One feature targets a growing concern among businesses adopting agentic AI: reliability. According to the company, AI agents must be tested against customer-defined benchmarks before they can be deployed in live workflows.

The software can be used across departments such as finance, sales, operations and compliance. Businesses can describe a task in plain English, after which the platform creates an AI agent for review and testing.

Kellton said a US-based financial institution used the technology to build AI agents that reduced loan application processing time by 47 per cent, helping speed up customer decisions while maintaining oversight.

The platform supports models from providers including Anthropic and those available through Microsoft and Amazon. It can run on a company's own cloud infrastructure or on-premises systems, allowing firms to retain control over data and security policies. "As AI agents take on more business tasks, organisations need visibility into where they add value and where human judgement remains essential," Krishna Chintam, Global CEO of Kellton Tech Solutions, said.

The company said demand for governance and monitoring tools is expected to grow as enterprises move AI projects from experimentation to large-scale deployment.