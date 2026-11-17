Share Market News: Artificial intelligence is finding its way into India's healthcare sector, and one small-cap company is looking to turn this opportunity into a bigger business. Lord's Mark Industries is expanding its medical devices portfolio, with AI-powered dialysis machines, cancer screening equipment and diagnostic products forming a key part of its growth plans.

The company has started production of AI-based dialysis machines at its Bengaluru facility. It says trials began in November at specialised healthcare centres and with Indian customers. It has also secured export orders for the machines, with commercial shipments to markets such as the UK, the US, Africa, Nepal and Bangladesh expected to begin by the end of December 2026.

Lord's Mark Industries: What Is The Company Planning?

AI-based dialysis machines are among the key products in the company's expansion strategy. Lord's Mark Industries says production has begun at its Bengaluru facility and that the machines are undergoing trials. Export orders have also been secured, although the company has said the machines are still in the final stage of testing.

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The company is also preparing to launch a breast cancer screening device for mass screening in January 2027. It says the product has cleared the required regulatory approvals.

Another product in the pipeline is a sickle cell screening solution. The company says regulatory approvals have been completed and that commercial launch will follow the issuance of a manufacturing licence, which is expected in January 2027.

Lord's Mark Industries has also outlined plans to introduce a range of AI-based medical devices for doctors and general practitioners in global markets from February 2027.

The company's expansion is not limited to medical devices. Its gut microbiome testing products have received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), with a commercial rollout planned from December 2027.

It is also working on CAR-T therapy, a form of cancer treatment. The company says the regulatory process is underway and final clinical trials are scheduled to begin in February 2027. It has outlined plans to take its CAR-T technology to the US, the UK and Europe, with trial reports targeted for December 2027.

Lord's Mark Industries' Global Expansion Plans

The company is looking beyond the domestic market to build an international presence.

It has established a US subsidiary, Lords Mark Industries Inc., to set up a dedicated laboratory and manage exports of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products and surgical products from India. The company expects sales to begin in March 2027, subject to US Food and Drug Administration approval.

Its UK subsidiary has received approvals from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The company plans to begin UK operations in February 2027, with sales of products manufactured in India expected to start in January 2027.

Lord's Mark Industries is also working with local partners to establish pathology laboratories in the Caribbean. Export sales from the region are targeted for March 2027.

In India, its subsidiary Lord's Mark Microbiotech has crossed 70 laboratories and collection centres, according to the company's update. The company says its institutional healthcare division served 10,000 customers, including hospitals, over the past two quarters. It has set a target of reaching 25,000 hospitals by March 2028.

To support its expansion, the company has secured 26 additional medical device manufacturing licences and added 10 professionals to its research and development team. Construction of a third IVD manufacturing facility has also begun. It is expected to become operational before March 2028.

Lord's Mark Industries Q2 Results: Key Numbers

Alongside its business update, Lord's Mark Industries submitted revised unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The company said it had noticed typographical errors in the balance sheet submitted earlier. The earlier filing had included half-year figures where independent second-quarter figures were required. The revised results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the board on November 14, 2026.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 718.77 crore for the six months ended September 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 131.51 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 82.01 crore.

The consolidated EBITDA margin was 18.30 per cent and the PAT margin was 11.41 per cent. For the September quarter, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 411.09 crore and net profit was Rs 48.83 crore.



{Disclaimer: This report is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Investors should study the company's financial statements, assess their risk appetite and consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before making investment decisions.}