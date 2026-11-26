India's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub has run into an unexpected hurdle. The United States, which has repeatedly spoken about diversifying global supply chains away from China, is now questioning some of the very policies India is using to build its manufacturing base.

The Donald Trump administration has put programmes such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme under scrutiny. Its argument is that government-backed manufacturing expansion could create more production capacity than the domestic market can absorb, pushing Indian companies to sell their surplus output overseas and putting American manufacturers under pressure.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has determined that India's policies relating to manufacturing capacity and production are unreasonable and restrict American commerce. It has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, subject to exemptions for certain products.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

There is, however, a possible concession. The proposed rate could be adjusted to 17 per cent if India reaches a qualifying trade agreement with Washington that addresses the concerns raised in the investigation.

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, told NDTV that the proposal adds to the uncertainty surrounding India-US trade relations.

"The US proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, net of existing Section 301 tariffs and subject to certain exemptions, adds to the uncertainty surrounding India-US trade relations. With India's key industrial initiatives, including Make in India and PLI, coming under USTR scrutiny, the proposed measures could weaken India's export competitiveness, put pressure on profit margins and dampen manufacturing investments.

"While the possibility of a lower tariff rate of 17 per cent underscores the need to expedite bilateral trade negotiations, India could also leverage its expanding FTA network, diversify export markets and global supply chains to reduce dependence on the US and mitigate the impact of evolving tariff measures."

Why Is US Targeting Make in India And PLI?

To understand Washington's argument, it is important to understand what it means by structural excess capacity.

Consider a company that can manufacture 100 units of a product, while its domestic market needs only 60. The remaining 40 units could be sold overseas.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this. Manufacturing businesses routinely produce for international markets.

The US concern is about what happens when production capacity expands because of government support, incentives, subsidised financing or other policy interventions rather than actual market demand.

According to the USTR, structural excess capacity exists when manufacturing capacity and production remain above levels that would prevail under market-oriented conditions because of government policies or intervention.

If domestic consumption cannot absorb the additional output, manufacturers may turn to overseas markets. They could then sell products at lower prices, putting manufacturers in other countries at a disadvantage.

Washington argues that this can hurt American factories, reduce investment and threaten manufacturing jobs.

This is where India's industrial policies enter the picture. Make in India was launched to increase domestic manufacturing, attract investments and establish the country as a major production base.

Atmanirbhar Bharat seeks to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic supply chains. The PLI scheme, meanwhile, offers financial incentives to eligible manufacturers based on incremental production or sales in selected sectors.

India sees these programmes as necessary to build domestic capabilities, create jobs and compete with established manufacturing economies. The US sees a potential trade problem.

The USTR argues that government-backed production targets and incentives could encourage companies to expand capacity beyond what domestic demand justifies. Any surplus could then flow into international markets, including the US.

The investigation also identifies the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), which promotes Indian products and services in overseas markets, as part of the country's export promotion machinery.

In effect, Washington is questioning not just individual incentives but the broader model through which India is trying to expand manufacturing and exports.

Why Is US using Section 301?

Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 gives Washington the power to investigate foreign government policies and practices that it considers unreasonable, discriminatory or harmful to American commerce.

If the USTR determines that such practices burden or restrict US trade, it can recommend retaliatory measures, including additional tariffs.

The current investigation began on March 11, 2026, and initially covered 16 economies.

On November 25, the USTR announced determinations against 14 economies, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Taiwan, Switzerland and the European Union. Mexico and Norway did not receive determinations at this stage.

The US has proposed different tariff rates for different economies.

For India, the proposed additional tariff is up to 25 per cent on goods, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain products. The rate could be adjusted to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade that addresses the concerns identified in the investigation.

It is important to understand that these are proposed measures, not tariffs that have already come into force.

The latest action also comes after the US Supreme Court ruled against Trump's earlier Liberation Day tariff framework. The new Section 301 investigation provides Washington with a separate legal route to pursue trade action based on its findings about foreign industrial policies.

Could India Gain An Advantage Over Vietnam, ASEAN countries?

Interestingly, the proposed tariff structure could give India a relative advantage over some of its manufacturing competitors.

The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 18 per cent for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Vietnam faces a proposed rate of up to 35 per cent.

However, the proposed rates could be adjusted under reciprocal trade agreements. Vietnam's rate, for instance, could be reduced to 20 per cent if it reaches a qualifying agreement with the US.

India's potential 17 per cent rate would therefore be marginally lower than the 18 per cent proposed for several ASEAN competitors.

This matters because India competes with these countries in several export categories, including textiles, chemicals, electronics, solar products, automobiles and electrical equipment.

Vietnam has emerged as a major manufacturing and export destination, particularly for companies looking to diversify production away from China.

A lower US tariff could make Indian products relatively more competitive and help attract companies considering alternative manufacturing locations.

But there is a catch.

A 17 per cent rate is conditional on a qualifying trade agreement. It is not an unconditional tariff advantage.

Moreover, several developed economies have been offered lower proposed rates. The US has proposed rates of up to 15 per cent for the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan, while Singapore could receive a 10 per cent rate under a qualifying agreement.

India's relative advantage over some ASEAN competitors should therefore not be confused with a universally favourable tariff position.

What Does US Want From India In Trade Deal?

The tariff proposal cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader India-US trade negotiations.

The two countries have been working towards a bilateral trade agreement, but differences over market access, particularly in agriculture, have complicated negotiations.

Under the framework outlined in their joint statement, India agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products.

These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among other products.

The statement also refers to addressing long-standing barriers to US medical devices and easing restrictive import licensing procedures affecting American information and communications technology products.

India has also agreed to examine whether US-developed or international standards, including testing requirements, can be accepted for certain American exports.

Another significant commitment is India's stated intention to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years.

The two countries have also committed to increasing trade in technology products, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and other equipment used in data centres. These commitments are important because Washington is seeking greater access for American businesses in the Indian market, while New Delhi wants better access for Indian exporters in the US.

The tariff proposal adds another layer of pressure to those negotiations.