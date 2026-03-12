US 'Unfair Trade' Probe On India, 15 Others: What It Means, Why It Matters

Just over a month after announcing a new trade framework with India, the United States has opened a fresh investigation into what it calls "unfair trade practices" by 16 major economies -- including India, China, the European Union and Japan.

The move could pave the way for new tariffs on imports from these countries as early as this summer, potentially complicating the fragile trade detente that Washington and New Delhi appeared to reach in February.

The investigation is being launched under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, a powerful trade enforcement mechanism that Washington has previously used to impose sweeping tariffs on China.

While the probe does not immediately trigger tariffs, it creates the legal pathway for new duties, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Why US Has Launched This Probe?

The immediate trigger is a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a central part of President Donald Trump's tariff programme, weakening Washington's leverage in ongoing trade negotiations. The court ruled that the administration had exceeded its authority when it imposed sweeping tariffs under emergency economic powers.

To maintain pressure on trading partners, the White House imposed a temporary 10% tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days under a different law. That measure expires in July. The new investigation appears designed to create a more durable legal foundation for tariffs before that deadline.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the probe will examine whether certain economies have structural excess manufacturing capacity that distorts global trade.

Washington will look for following indicators:

• Persistent trade surpluses

• Government subsidies

• State-owned enterprise activity

• Subsidised lending

• Suppressed wages

• Weak labour or environmental standards

• Currency practices

If such practices are found to harm US industries, the administration could respond with country-specific tariffs or other trade restrictions.

Why Is India On The List?

India's inclusion is significant because it comes barely a month after the two countries unveiled a framework for an interim bilateral trade agreement.

The February understanding between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was intended to lay the groundwork for a broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Under that framework:

• India agreed to reduce or eliminate tariffs on several US industrial and agricultural products

• The US said it would apply an 18% reciprocal tariff (down from 50%) structure on Indian goods, lower than earlier proposed rates

• Both sides pledged to remove non-tariff barriers and expand market access

• Trump announced India would purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over five years

Despite that progress, Washington has made clear that existing trade negotiations will not shield countries from Section 301 investigations. Greer said the probe had been "long telegraphed" and should not come as a surprise to trading partners.

What Exactly Is A Section 301 Investigation?

Section 301 allows the US government to investigate whether a foreign country's trade practices are "unreasonable, discriminatory, or burden US commerce."

If violations are found, Washington can impose:

• Tariffs

• Import restrictions

• Market access barriers

• Other retaliatory trade measures

The mechanism is widely viewed as one of the strongest legal tools available to US trade authorities.

It was famously used during Trump's first presidency to justify 25% tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports, triggering a prolonged US-China trade war.

Why The US Is Talking About 'Excess Capacity'?

The focus of the current probe is global manufacturing overcapacity - a longstanding concern for US policymakers.

Washington argues that some countries support large-scale manufacturing through:

• heavy subsidies

• cheap financing

• state-backed industrial policies

This can lead to production levels that exceed global demand, pushing down prices and flooding international markets with cheaper exports. While the criticism has historically been aimed primarily at China, US officials now say the phenomenon has spread to multiple economies, including some emerging manufacturing hubs.

Potential Impact On India

For India, the immediate economic impact is uncertain, but the investigation introduces a new layer of trade risk. The US is India's largest export market, and several key sectors could be exposed if tariffs are eventually imposed.

Major Indian exports to the US

Between April and January of FY26, Indian exports to the US included:

• Electronics (including smartphones): $20.86 billion

• Textiles and apparel: $7.88 billion

• Pharmaceuticals: $7.25 billion

• Engineering goods: $5.98 billion

• Metals and equipment: $4.83 billion

• Gems and jewellery: $4.19 billion

• Auto components: $2.03 billion

• Solar equipment: $0.96 billion

(Source: Data tabled in the Parliament by the Ministry of Commerce)

Many of these sectors -- particularly electronics, metals, engineering goods and solar equipment -- fall within manufacturing categories that could be scrutinised in the excess-capacity probe.

If tariffs were eventually imposed, even a 10-15% duty could significantly reduce price competitiveness in the US market.

How Big Could The Economic Impact Be?

The magnitude of the impact would depend on several factors:

1. Whether India is specifically targeted in the final findings

2. Which sectors are affected

3. The size of any tariffs imposed

India exports over $100 billion worth of goods to the US annually. If tariffs were applied to just 10% of those exports, the directly exposed trade could exceed $10 billion.

However, blanket tariffs on India seem unlikely, given ongoing negotiations for a broader bilateral trade agreement. More probable scenarios include sector-specific tariffs or measures targeting particular supply chains.

Alongside the excess-capacity probe, Washington plans to launch another investigation into imports produced using forced labour, potentially covering more than 60 countries.

The US already bans goods produced with forced labour under the Tariff Act of 1930, with additional restrictions introduced under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

The new probe could expand enforcement across a broader set of countries and supply chains.

Diplomatic Timing

The investigations also come at a delicate geopolitical moment. US officials are preparing for high-level talks with China, ahead of a planned meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

At the same time, the Trump administration has been recalibrating several policies affecting India, including:

• Easing sanctions on Russian oil purchases by Indian refiners for 30 days amid the Iran war.

• Negotiating tariff concessions under the bilateral trade framework

These developments highlight the complex mix of cooperation and competition shaping US-India trade relations.

What Happens Next?

The investigation will move through a formal process:

• Public comments accepted until April 15

• Public hearing expected around May 5

• Findings and potential remedies before July

That timeline aligns with the expiry of the 150-day temporary tariff regime currently in place in the US. If the investigation concludes that unfair practices exist, the administration could impose new tariffs or trade restrictions later this year.

The Bigger Picture

The probe signals that Washington is doubling down on tariffs as a central tool of its trade strategy, even after the courts curtailed earlier measures.

For India, the message is more nuanced. While the investigation adds uncertainty, it does not necessarily derail the ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

Instead, it underscores a reality of modern trade diplomacy: agreements and disputes often move forward simultaneously.

Whether the probe evolves into a major trade confrontation (or remains a negotiating tool) will likely depend on how the broader India-US trade talks unfold in the months ahead.