India's 5.5% Unemployment Rate Is Better Than Many Economies. But There's A Catch

India's unemployment rate may look reassuring at first glance. At 5.5 per cent in June 2026, it compares favourably with several major economies and has remained unchanged from May.

But economists say the headline number masks a deeper problem. The real concern is not how many Indians are unemployed. It is how many are stuck in low-paying, informal or irregular jobs despite being counted as employed.

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), India's unemployment rate stood at 5.5 per cent in June after rising from 5 per cent in March and 5.2 per cent in April. While that puts India close to advanced economies such as the US, where unemployment has hovered around 4-4.5 per cent, and below the Eurozone average of around 6 per cent, the country's labour market tells a more complex story.

'Issue Is Underemployment, Not Just Unemployment'

India's Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) slipped to 54.4 per cent in June, the lowest in nearly a year. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the share of employed people in the population, also declined to 51.4 per cent. Together, these indicators suggest fewer people are either working or actively looking for work.

Young Indians continue to face the biggest challenge. Earlier PLFS data showed unemployment among people aged 15-29 touched 15.2 per cent in March, nearly three times the national average. A significant share of young people also remain outside employment, education or training, while only a small fraction of the working-age population has received formal vocational training.

Industry experts believe this points to a structural problem rather than a simple shortage of jobs.

"The issue is underemployment, not just unemployment," said Suchita Dutta, Executive Director of the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF). She said millions of Indians are classified as employed but remain trapped in low-productivity, informal or disguised agricultural work that neither matches their skills nor offers adequate income.

Expanding Formal Employment

Dutta believes expanding formal staffing can play a major role in addressing this gap.

According to EPFO data, India adds roughly 19-22 lakh net payroll subscribers every month, with nearly 60 per cent of new members belonging to the 18-25 age group. Staffing firms contribute about 40-44 per cent of these new payroll additions, making the sector one of the biggest gateways into formal employment.

The trend has continued despite a softer hiring environment. ISF member companies added around 1.18 lakh flexi workers during FY26, taking the total workforce employed through them to 1.91 million, a growth of nearly 8 per cent.

Yet, temporary and flexi staffing remains a tiny part of India's labour market.

Agency staffing accounts for only about 1.3 per cent of India's workforce, compared with a global average of around 1.8 per cent. In countries such as the UK and the Netherlands, the penetration exceeds 3.3 per cent.

Dutta said even reaching the global average could help formalise employment for nearly 2.7 million additional workers. That would mean access to Provident Fund accounts, Employees' State Insurance benefits and formal appointment letters -- protections that millions of informal workers still lack.

India has already strengthened its legal framework for formal employment. The four Labour Codes became operational in late 2025, followed by the notification of Central Rules in May 2026. Fixed-term employees now receive wage and benefit parity with permanent workers, while eligibility for gratuity has been reduced to one year from the earlier five.

The country's social security coverage has also expanded sharply over the past decade, rising from about 19 per cent of the workforce in 2015 to more than 64 per cent in 2025, according to government estimates.

'Taxation Remains A Hurdle'

Dutta said manpower services currently attract 18 per cent GST on the entire billing value, including employee wages and statutory contributions such as PF and ESI, instead of only the staffing service fee. This increases the cost of formal hiring while informal employment escapes such burdens.

Reducing GST on staffing services to 5 per cent, she said, would encourage businesses to hire through formal channels and accelerate the shift from informal work to secure employment.