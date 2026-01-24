"India On Reform Express": PM Modi Hands Over 61,000 Government Job Letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over more than 61,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates across government departments at the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela, underlining the Centre's focus on employment generation and youth-led growth.

Addressing the appointees, the Prime Minister said India is among the youngest nations in the world and that the government is continuously working to create fresh employment opportunities for the youth, both within the country and overseas. He described the Rozgar Mela as an initiative that has evolved into a regular institutional mechanism for public recruitment.

On this important day, more than 61,000 young men and women are beginning a new chapter in their lives.



"Over the past few years, Rozgar Mela has become an institution. Through this platform, lakhs of young people have already received appointment letters in different government departments," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's expanding global engagement, PM Modi noted that the Union government is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries, opening up new avenues for Indian youth. "These agreements are creating multiple opportunities for our young workforce," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed to ongoing reforms aimed at simplifying governance and boosting economic activity. "The country has set off on a reform express. Its objective is to make life easier and business easier," he said.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through Rozgar Melas held across the country. The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's commitment to give the highest priority to employment generation and translate that vision into concrete outcomes, the statement said.

The 18th Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations nationwide. Newly appointed candidates from different states and Union Territories will be joining various ministries and departments of the Government of India.

The fresh recruits have been selected for a wide range of roles across key sectors, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education. Appointments have also been made in organisations under the Ministry of Defence, Department of Atomic Energy, and public sector undertakings such as PGCIL and HPCL.

Positions offered span diverse profiles, including constables in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), nursing officers, junior associates, assistant professors, scientific assistants, junior engineers, executive trainees, and other technical and administrative roles.

The Rozgar Mela, launched to accelerate recruitment in government services, aims to provide meaningful employment while strengthening citizen-centric governance.