Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase In Bengaluru Lake

In a shocking development, a woman's body stuffed inside a suitcase was found floating in a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

The suitcase containing the body was recovered from Ramohalli Lake, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kumbalgodu Police Station in Bengaluru's South West division.

According to preliminary information, local residents spotted the suitcase floating in the lake and alerted the police. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to retrieve the body from the water.

Police suspect that the body may have been dumped in the lake two to three days ago. However, the identity of the deceased and the exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be established.

Senior police officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The case is being treated as suspicious, and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media, South West Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Anita Haddannavar said that no information is available at present and that details would be shared with the media once preliminary inputs are gathered.

It may be recalled that the Bengaluru suitcase murder was reported in March 2025. Project manager Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36) fatally stabbed his wife, Gauri Anil Sambekar (32), stuffed her body into a trolley suitcase, and left it in their rented duplex in Doddakammanahalli. Rakesh fled the city but was traced and detained by the Bengaluru City Police in Pune. Police investigations and his confession revealed he committed the murder following domestic altercations.

In June 2025, police in Bengaluru arrested eight people, including a minor, in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near railway tracks in the city's Chandapura area.

The girl, originally from Bihar, had reportedly been brought to Karnataka on May 18 by a man who had promised to marry her. Her body was discovered near a railway bridge on May 21. The main accused, 30-year-old Ashiq Kumar, worked as a helper in a factory.

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