On Camera: Elderly Man Slapped By Auto Driver After Argument In Bengaluru

An elderly man was slapped by an autorickshaw driver following a heated argument on a Bengaluru road, with the entire incident captured on a nearby car's dashboard camera.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows the man riding a scooter pulling up alongside the autorickshaw and appearing to ask the driver to make space so he could enter the road.

Moments later, the auto driver is seen stepping out of his vehicle in anger and slapping the scooter rider across the face.

The elderly man then confronts the auto driver and the two are seen engaged in a heated argument in the middle of the road. At one point, the scooter rider appears to raise his helmet as if to hit back, but stops himself. The verbal altercation, however, continues.

According to initial information, the dispute broke out after the scooter rider allegedly asked the auto driver to move his vehicle and make way for him.

The exact location and date of the incident are yet to be independently verified. It is also not immediately known whether a police complaint has been filed.