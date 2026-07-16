Bengaluru Law Student Breaks Up With Lover, His Brother Stabs Her To Death

A law student in Bengaluru has died of injuries three days after she was stabbed by the brother of her former boyfriend for ending their relationship.

The woman, identified as Amrutha, was a law student who also worked part-time at a pizza outlet. The attack took place on July 13 near her residence in Kodihalli. She was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries and died during treatment on Wednesday.

According to police, Amrutha had been in a relationship with Dhanush, whom she met through a family acquaintance. She allegedly ended the relationship after discovering that he had concealed his divorce and the fact that he had a child.

Investigators said Dhanush's brother, Surya, had allegedly threatened Amrutha over her decision to break off the relationship. On July 13, Surya allegedly confronted Amrutha near her home. An argument ensued during which Surya stabbed Amrutha in the chest and back before fleeing the crime scene.

Amrutha remained hospitalised with severe injuries but succumbed despite medical efforts.

The police have arrested Surya, the alleged attacker, along with Dhanush. A case has been registered against both men, and further investigation is underway. Amrutha's body has been sent to CV Raman Hospital for a post-mortem examination.