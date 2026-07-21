10 Arrested for Attacking Civic Officials During Bengaluru Eviction Drive

Violence erupted during an anti-footpath encroachment drive in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar after street vendors allegedly attacked Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials who had arrived to clear encroachments from public footpaths.

The anti-encroachment drive has been underway across Bengaluru since July 1. However, this is the first major incident of violence reported against officials involved in the exercise.

Three civic officials were injured in the attack:

Madhav Rao, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)

Gautham, Assistant Engineer (AE)

Ruchita, Assistant Engineer (AE)

Police have registered a case and arrested 10 people in connection with the assault. Those arrested have been identified as Rangaswamy (49), Kiran (34), Ranjit (19), Muzahid Ahmad (39), Kottresh (26), Raghu (28), Parasuram (27), Parthiban (23), Basavaraj (28), and Barath (24).

More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Ramesh Banoth said the officials were attacked while carrying out the eviction of illegal encroachments.

"They came to evict illegal encroachments and were suddenly attacked. A complaint has been lodged, and we have arrested 10 people. We are examining CCTV footage to identify others involved, and they too will be arrested. We have also provided additional protection to GBA employees," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda strongly condemned the attack and warned of strict action against those involved.

"Our officials were carrying out their lawful duties. We cannot and will not tolerate any attempt to obstruct their work or assault public servants who are enforcing the law," he said.

"So far, the police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the incident. The prime accused, Basavaraj Padukote, appears to be involved in such unlawful activities, and I have directed the police to initiate proceedings against him under the Goonda Act. Anyone who resorts to violence or attempts to intimidate government officials will face strict legal action," the minister added.

The incident has triggered a political row, with the BJP targeting the Congress government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka condemned the attack, calling it evidence of deteriorating law and order in Karnataka. He questioned why the government remained silent when officials on duty were assaulted, alleging that political considerations were taking precedence over enforcement.

He also questioned whether encroachment laws were being implemented uniformly across the state and demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved, strict legal action against the accused, and enhanced security for government officials carrying out enforcement drives.