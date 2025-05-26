Drunk Man Rams Car Into Police Barricade, Hits Cops In Bengaluru

An incident of a drunk man ramming his car into a policeman and causing a chain of accidents was reported on Monday in Bengaluru.

The police had to break open the windows of the car to nab the accused driver, as he was in an inebriated condition.

The accused has been identified as Nandakrishna. The video of the police breaking open the car windows and nabbing Nandakrishna has gone viral on social media. Police stated that in the early hours of May 25, the accused, in an inebriated state, driving dangerously and negligently, rammed into the barricades installed by the police.

Afterwards, the accused hit several vehicles and caused a series of accidents near the Jyothi Nivas College in Koramangala locality. He also hit a cop who came in front of the vehicle to stop him and caused serious injuries to his leg. The accused also hit a car in front of him, after which his vehicle stopped.

The police who chased him broke the window glass and front glass with their lathis. One of the cops managed to open the door of the car, dragged the accused outside the vehicle and arrested him.

The user, 'Karnataka Portfolio', shared the video on X and stated that on 25th May 2025, at around 1.30 a.m., a heavily intoxicated driver, reportedly returning from a late-night party, lost control of his vehicle and rammed through police barricades at high speed. The driver showed absolutely no regard for public safety as he crashed into multiple vehicles on the road, injuring several people in the process."

The post further stated, "The situation escalated further when the car directly collided with a police officer on duty, causing serious injuries. Several members of the public were also hurt as the vehicle swerved recklessly through the crowded area. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver was "drunk beyond control" and appeared completely unaware of his surroundings. The scene resembled pure chaos, with damaged vehicles, injured civilians, and police scrambling to bring the situation under control."

The user further questioned that this incident raises serious concerns about the enforcement of drunk driving laws and the overall safety of Bengaluru's streets during late hours. "How many more lives need to be endangered before stricter action is taken?" the user said.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)