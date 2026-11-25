Geely-owned Lynk & Co has released footage of its 07 GT plug-in hybrid wagon being driven off a cliff at 70 kmph in Zhangjiakou, China. The video is part of an extreme safety demonstration. The production-conditioned car rolled six times down the slope before coming to rest on its wheels, with all four doors still opening normally.

What Happened

The 07 GT accelerated along a runway before launching off a ramp at 70 kmph, becoming airborne and landing nose-first on the rocky terrain below. The car then tumbled six full rotations down the mountainside slope until it came to rest on the valley floor.

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Geely says the side-curtain airbags deployed and remained inflated for more than six seconds, coinciding with the total duration of all impacts. The video also shows the side windows and windshield appearing to have remained intact, while the glass roof cracked but did not cave in.

What The Test Was Meant To Prove

Geely's global head of communications, Chen Qiu, described the demonstration as proof of the model's safety, saying the 07 GT was built to protect occupants in extreme scenarios. The stunt was part of a wider safety event on November 16, involving six Lynk & Co models across 17 tests covering petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

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However, the test has not been independently verified, and it is unlikely any 07 GT owner would find themselves in a similar situation. The video is intended to reassure buyers that the car's safety systems can hold up in brutal crashes, though it does not replace standard crash testing.

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What Powers The 07 GT

The 07 GT is a low-slung wagon version of the regular 07 and recently made its European debut ahead of a planned launch there. It is the first wagon from the Lynk & Co brand, with a sharp and aggressive shape, dramatic headlights, taillights, and an available aero kit for added sportiness.

Powering the 07 GT is the brand's EM-P hybrid powertrain, which uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder with two electric motors and a 28.3-kWh battery pack. All up, the 07 GT has 530 hp and 764 Nm of torque, giving it the performance to match its looks.