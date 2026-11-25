Maruti Suzuki has raised prices across 14 models, with the Invicto seeing the steepest increase of up to Rs 25,000, effective November 22, 2026. The Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Victoris and Jimny have each become costlier by up to Rs 25,000, while several other models have seen smaller hikes.

Which Models Are Affected

The Invicto tops the list with an increase of up to Rs 25,000, while the Dzire, Victoris, Swift, Jimny and Baleno have each gone up by up to Rs 10,000. The Brezza, Tour S, Ertiga, S-Presso, WagonR, XL6 and Fronx have all seen increases of up to Rs 5,000, with the Eeco rising by up to Rs 2,500.

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The price hikes vary by variant, with CNG automatics in some models seeing the full Rs 10,000 increase. For example, the Swift's VXi CNG AGS rose by Rs 10,000 to Rs 8,02,400, while the Baleno's Delta CNG AGS went up by the same amount to Rs 8,42,400.

Current Starting Prices

The Invicto currently starts at Rs 25.27 lakh, while the Dzire begins at Rs 6.33 lakh and the Victoris at Rs 10.60 lakh. The Swift starts at Rs 5.84 lakh, the Jimny at Rs 12.69 lakh, and the Baleno at Rs 5.99 lakh.

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The Brezza begins at Rs 7.55 lakh, the Ertiga at Rs 8.95 lakh, the S-Presso at Rs 3.50 lakh, the WagonR at Rs 4.99 lakh, the XL6 at Rs 11.67 lakh, the Fronx at Rs 6.95 lakh, and the Eeco at Rs 5.31 lakh.

Why Prices Are Increasing

Maruti Suzuki stated in a regulatory filing that it has been trying to absorb higher costs through cost-cutting measures, but these have not been enough. The company said a portion of the increased expenses must now be passed on to buyers, citing sustained cost pressures.

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This is the fourth price hike Maruti has announced in 2026, following revisions in June, August and September. The cumulative effect means Maruti cars are now slightly more expensive than they were at the start of the year, though the company says it has tried to minimise the impact on customers.

Jumping on the bandwagon, other automakers in the Indian passenger vehicle market have also announced price hikes. The list includes Tata Motors and Hyundai, which are increasing prices from December. Meanwhile, Audi will increase the prices of its models from January 2027. All of these brands have cited increasing input costs for the upward revision in prices.