The Indian passenger vehicle market is witnessing the beginning of a new wave of price hikes. Following Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will raise prices from December 1, 2026, while Audi India has announced an increase effective January 1, 2027. All three carmakers have cited rising input costs, with the extent of the hikes varying by model and variant.

Tata Motors: Up To 0.5 percent

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has announced a portfolio-wide price hike of up to 0.5 percent from December 1, 2026, covering both ICE and EV models. In a regulatory filing, the carmaker cited rising input costs as the reason for the increase.

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Though Tata has yet to reveal the updated price list for its models, it has stated that the extent of price revisions will vary across models and variants. Depending on that, buyers can expect a hike ranging from Rs 2,384 to Rs 14,645.

Hyundai: Up To Rs 8,000

Hyundai Motor India has announced it will raise prices of select models and variants in its portfolio from December 1, 2026. In a regulatory filing, the carmaker said the extent of the price increase will be up to Rs 8,000 and cited a "steep increase in input costs" as a reason.

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Hyundai is yet to confirm the models and variants whose prices will increase. The brand stated it has "consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost-optimisation measures," but it "has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers."

Audi: Up To 2 Percent

Audi India has announced it will increase prices by up to 2 percent across models on January 1, 2027, to offset rising input costs. It last raised prices by up to 2 percent in April 2026, making the upcoming revision the second price hike in FY2027 (April 2026 to March 2027).

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Commenting on the upcoming price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director of Audi India, said, "In response to rising input costs, we will be implementing a price revision of up to 2 percent. This adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of our business." The previous price hike in April 2026 was attributed to rising costs and rupee devaluation.

What It Means For The Market

With Maruti Suzuki already having increased prices for the fourth time this year, the latest announcements from Hyundai, Tata and Audi signal a broader trend of cost pressures being passed on to customers. For buyers, the coming weeks could be the last chance to lock in current prices before the new rates take effect.