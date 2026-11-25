JSW Motors, the JSW Group's new passenger vehicle arm, has unveiled its official logo ahead of its India debut on December 3, 2026. The brand's first product, the Combat SUV, will be revealed the following day, marking JSW's entry into the Indian passenger vehicle market.

JSW Motors' New Logo

The new logo uses black and white as primary colours, with teal as a secondary colour. It features simple block lettering and will debut on the company's first product on December 3, before appearing across dealerships and digital channels.

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The logo is designed to carry the brand's ambition and vision for future mobility, from its first product onwards. JSW Motors says the identity reflects its intent to build a world-class automotive company from India, with product innovation, engineering, manufacturing and localisation reinforcing each other.

What The Leadership Said

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of the JSW Group, said, "India deserves the best, not just what is affordable. At JSW Motors, our ambition is to democratise world-class mobility and bring the best of global technology within the reach of Indian consumers."

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Parth Jindal, who led the brand design initiative, said the identity was developed to reflect the confidence and aspirations of a new India as the company prepares to introduce new energy vehicles.

Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors Limited, said the logo reflects the company's strategic intent to bring the best of the world to India while building technological capabilities within the country.

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JSW Combat SUV

JSW Motors is preparing to enter India's passenger vehicle market next week, with the Combat SUV. The SUV is based on the Chery Jetour T2 sold overseas and will be assembled at JSW's manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

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While JSW hasn't revealed the actual exterior design of the Combat officially yet, spy shots and leaked footage from a TVC shoot have given clues about what it would look like. The Combat is expected to share most of its exterior design with the T2, with differences in the headlamps, bumpers, alloy wheels and lighting signature. The 'Jetour' lettering on the front will be replaced with 'COMBAT' branding.

JSW Combat: Powertrain

The biggest highlight of the JSW Combat will be its plug-in-hybrid powertrain. It is expected to use a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery pack, producing a combined 360 hp and 610 Nm.

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The Combat will use a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), with the battery size and power and torque figures confirmed by JSW's official website. The 18.4kWh battery offers a claimed electric-only range of around 90 km under the NEDC testing cycle, with a 70-litre fuel tank likely giving the Combat over 1,100 km of combined range.