Honda has launched the CB500 in India at a starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing back a big air-cooled single-cylinder motorcycle to a segment that has been largely vacant since Royal Enfield discontinued its 500cc UCE models in 2020. The CB500 is now on sale in three variants, with pre-bookings open and deliveries expected before the end of 2026.

Honda CB500: Powertrain

The CB500 is powered by an all-new 501cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 28hp at 5,250rpm and 43.3Nm at 3,750rpm. This makes it Honda's largest air-cooled single-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market.

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Power is spread across five gears, with a slip-and-assist clutch. The motorcycle runs on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear, with dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Suspension comes from a conventional telescopic fork up front and preload-adjustable gas-charged twin shocks at the rear.

Honda CB500: Three Variants

The CB500 is available in three variants. The base Alloy variant is priced at Rs 2.75 lakh and comes in Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Gray. The mid-spec Spoke variant steps up to cross-spoke tubeless rims and is priced at Rs 3 lakh, while the range-topping variant adds exclusive colours and graphics to the spoke-wheel setup and is priced at Rs 3.02 lakh.

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The middle variant gets two colours, Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Steel Silver Metallic. The top variant is available in a single Pearl Igneous Black with stripes. Standard features across all variants include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), an analogue-digital instrument console and Honda RoadSync connectivity.

Honda CB500: Kerb Weight, Dimensions

The CB500 weighs 189kg, which is relatively light for its class 181kg for the CB350 and 195kg for the Classic 350. Ground clearance stands at 168mm, giving it enough clearance for Indian road conditions.

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The bike's dimensions and weight make it a practical choice for both city riding and longer journeys, with the 19-inch front wheel adding to its roadster character. The CB500's design and spec sheet position it as a modern take on the classic single-cylinder formula.