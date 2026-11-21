A surprise visit turned into an emotional moment for an Instagram user named Aditi, who reunited with her mother after three years. Capturing the moment on video, Aditi shared how much she had missed her mother's hug, as the two embraced shortly after she arrived at their home.

The video begins with the text, "Surprising mumma after three years." Aditi is seen pressing the doorbell and waiting for someone to open the door. When her mother appears, she is visibly shocked to see her daughter standing at the entrance.

Watch Video Here:

The moment quickly turns emotional as the two share a warm hug. Aditi's caption reflected her feelings about the reunion, as she wrote, "I missed this hug more than anything".

After meeting her mother, Aditi goes on to reunite with the other members of her family. The video also captures Aditi meeting her pet, completing the reunion with her loved ones.

The video captures the surprise, her mother's reaction and the emotional hug that Aditi had been waiting for over the past three years.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user called the moment "Cute."

Another user mentioned that the pet was too excited when Aditi arrived.

Some users expressed their emotions using heart emojis.