A Mexican drug lord and one of the most wanted fugitives by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has reportedly been arrested after a dramatic showdown in the country's Sinaloa province.



El Chapo Isidro, who allegedly leads the Meza-Flores criminal organisation or Los Mazatlecos, was arrested in northern Sinaloa's Guasave on Friday. The operation to capture Meza Flores sparked violent clashes between the Mexican military and armed militants in Guasave, part of the nation's agricultural heartland.



Mexican authorities have not officially confirmed Meza Flores' capture. The operation for his capture sparked violence, with armed clashes and vehicles being set on fire.



Videos show a barrage of rapid fire from what seem to be Mexican security force helicopters circling over Guasave. Local authorities also confirmed “an attack on federal personnel” in the city, as per CNN.





A baseball game was suspended at the Kuroda Park stadium after gunfire. The stadium was holding a match of the 2026 Liga Mexicana, the country's summer professional baseball league.



Who Is Meza Flores?



An FBI notice claims that Flores is allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States. The agency had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.



He was earlier indicted in 2012 for drug trafficking charges and in 2019 for drug trafficking violations and possession of a firearm.



The US Treasury Department said the Meza Flores cartel had been involved in “an extremely violent turf war” with the rival Sinaloa Cartel, then led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is now serving time in a US prison.



Meza Flores took advantage of the weakening of two main factions of the Sinaloa Cartel to expand his sphere of influence. His main area of operations was Guasave, Los Mochis, and some towns in the lower mountains. In 2024, the Mexican Navy seized over a ton of fentanyl in Guasave, the largest seizure of the drug in the country's history.



The Mexican Army led the operation to arrest Flores, similar to its actions in the case of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho. Oseguera was killed in a clash with the military in February.