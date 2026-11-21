A video showing a woman passenger being repeatedly beaten by a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in front of her two daughters aboard a train has gone viral on social media.

The woman, identified as Ruby, a resident of Bihar, allegedly suffered a head injury during the incident and was left bleeding. Her daughters, identified as Laxmi and Khushi, can be seen in the video desperately trying to protect their mother. At different points, they hug her and stand between her and the policeman, pleading with him to stop. Their cries for help appear to go unanswered as the assault continues.

The incident took place aboard the Jan Nayak Express (Train No. 15211), which runs between Darbhanga in Bihar and Amritsar in Punjab, following a dispute over a seat.

Two constables, identified as Lalit and Ajay, have been accused of assaulting Ruby. The video shows a GRP personnel repeatedly striking the woman in the face while other passengers attempt to intervene.

Railway officials said the incident occurred after the train had departed from Moradabad railway station on Wednesday.

According to the Moradabad Railway Division, the woman was allegedly lying across an entire seat in the crowded train, which has only general coaches. Several passengers were reportedly standing and unable to find seats.

The railway authorities said the dispute began when Ruby allegedly fought with another woman over the seat. When GRP personnel intervened, she and her daughters allegedly abused and manhandled two policemen escorting the train.

The GRP registered a complaint against six people, including four women.

According to the railway authorities, two GRP personnel from Moradabad submitted written complaints alleging that members of Ruby's family had assaulted them and torn the uniform of one of the policemen. A case was subsequently registered against six people.

Two men who came forward to help the woman have also been detained.

The GRP personnel involved in the incident were initially taken off the train at Najibabad, along with two other co-passengers. They were taken to the GRP police station in Najibabad.

Ruby, accompanied by her daughters, also got off the train and reached the same police station to lodge a complaint against the personnel.