TVS Motor Company has announced that the Jupiter has crossed one crore cumulative production units, with the landmark scooter rolling out of its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The milestone covers both the Jupiter 110 and Jupiter 125, 13 years after the original launch in 2013.

The Jupiter was introduced in 2013 as TVS's family scooter aimed at the masses, with the brand expanding the line-up with the 125 in 2021 and giving the 110 a comprehensive update in 2024. The scooter reached its first 50 lakh production units in nine years, then added another 50 lakh in just four years.

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TVS says the Jupiter became the fastest and youngest scooter brand in India to reach the one crore mark, a claim that underscores how quickly the model has grown in popularity. The 2024 update brought a redesigned chassis, a front apron-mounted fuel filler lid, a new engine adapted from the Jupiter 125, and an updated design.

TVS Jupiter

The Jupiter is available in two engine options, both paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The Jupiter 110 uses a 113.3cc engine with assist, while the Jupiter 125 gets a 124.8cc engine with iGO Assist.

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Both versions offer a 5.1-litre fuel tank and 163 mm unladen ground clearance, with the 125 featuring a longer seat. Key highlights across the range include front fuel filling, storage for two helmets and SmartXonnect connectivity, depending on the model and variant.

TVS Jupiter Pricing

The Jupiter 110 is currently priced between Rs 76,200 and Rs 92,225 (ex-showroom), while the Jupiter 125 is priced between Rs 88,580 and Rs 96,765 (ex-showroom). The top dual-tone variant is priced at Rs 90,525, putting it in direct competition with the Honda Activa 6G (Rs 91,082) and the Hero Destini 110 (Rs 83,800).

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TVS has grown to become the second-largest scooter manufacturer in India, with the iQube and Jupiter likely being the main reasons why. The Jupiter's steady growth in the family scooter segment has helped TVS build a strong presence alongside Honda's Activa.