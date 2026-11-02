NASA Spacecraft Becomes First To Enter Jupiter's Trojan Asteroid Region

NASA's Lucy spacecraft has become the first spacecraft to enter a region of asteroids that share Jupiter's orbit around the Sun. The spacecraft reached this region after travelling more than 2.2 billion miles since its launch on October 16, 2021. Its mission is to study these ancient space objects, known as Jupiter Trojan asteroids, according to NASA.

The region contains thousands of asteroids that move around the Sun along with Jupiter. Scientists hope that studying these asteroids will help them understand how the solar system formed and how its planets reached their present positions.

What Is The Jupiter Trojan Asteroid Region

The Jupiter Trojan asteroids are found in two large groups around special points in Jupiter's orbit called Lagrange points 4 and 5. These points are also known as L4 and L5.

The first group of asteroids travels ahead of Jupiter, near L4, while the second group follows behind the planet, near L5. Both groups are held in place by the combined gravitational pull of the Sun and Jupiter.

These asteroids are about 484 million miles away from Jupiter, which is nearly the same distance as Jupiter is from the Sun.

The asteroids are separated from each other by an average distance of more than 6 million miles. Because of this, they appear as tiny points of light against the background of stars when viewed from Lucy.

The spacecraft's first close encounter with a Trojan asteroid, Eurybates, is planned for August 11, 2027. Scientists are preparing the spacecraft, its instruments and the mission team for this meeting.

Lucy will spend a few hours studying Eurybates up close.

Which Asteroids Will Lucy Visit Next

After its encounter with Eurybates, Lucy will continue its journey to study other Jupiter Trojan asteroids.

Its planned visits include:

Polymele: September 2027

Leucus: April 2028

Orus: November 2028

In 2030, the spacecraft will return to Earth for its third and final gravity assist. This will help send it towards Jupiter's second group of Trojan asteroids.

In March 2033, Lucy is expected to study two asteroids, Patroclus and Menoetius, which form a binary pair.

Why Is The Lucy Mission Important

Scientists believe that studying Jupiter's Trojan asteroids will help them improve their understanding of how the solar system's planets formed about 4.5 billion years ago.

As Lucy travels farther from the Sun, it is adjusting to lower temperatures and less sunlight. The spacecraft is designed to work in this region, which is more than five times farther from the Sun than Earth is.

NASA has reported that the spacecraft and its instruments continue to work as expected as preparations for its first asteroid encounter move forward.