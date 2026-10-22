Axor Agera Race-Inspired Helmet Launched With ECE, DOT Certification

Axor, the premium riding gear brand from Vega Auto, has expanded its helmet portfolio with the launch of the new Agera full-face helmet. The Agera is on sale for Rs 9.251. Designed for riders seeking a sportier riding experience, the Agera combines race-inspired styling with a focus on aerodynamics, ventilation, and rider safety. A key highlight of the new helmet is its integrated rear spoiler, which has been engineered to improve airflow management at higher speeds.

According to the company, the spoiler helps reduce aerodynamic drag and minimise neck fatigue during long or fast rides. The component also doubles up as an integrated rear exhaust vent, helping channel hot air out of the helmet.

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The Agera's sporty design is complemented by a feature-rich visor package. It comes equipped with an optically correct outer visor that is scratch-resistant and UV-protected. The visor also features a quick-release mechanism, allowing riders to swap visors without the need for tools. An internal smoke sun visor has been included for added protection against glare, while the Pinlock-ready design supports anti-fog functionality.

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On the safety front, Axor has equipped the Agera with a Double D-Ring retention system, commonly found on performance-oriented helmets, along with an Emergency Quick Release System (EQRS). The latter enables emergency responders to remove the cheek pads more easily if required, helping facilitate safer helmet removal in the event of an accident.

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The launch of the Agera reflects the growing demand for premium motorcycle safety gear in India, particularly among enthusiasts looking for helmets that blend safety with performance-oriented design. The new model builds on Axor's existing range of full-face helmets and is expected to cater to riders of both sport motorcycles and touring machines.

With the Agera, Axor is aiming to offer a helmet that balances styling, functionality, and rider comfort. The company also says the model will be part of its global product portfolio, with plans to make it available in international markets as well.