Axor MX Carbon, World's Lightest Off-Road Helmet, Launched At Rs 20,000

Axor, the helmet brand under Vega Auto, has launched the MX Carbon in India, positioning it as the world's lightest triple-certified off-road riding helmet. Designed and manufactured at Vega Auto's facilities in Belagavi, Karnataka, the helmet uses a predominantly carbon-fibre shell to achieve its low weight while meeting international safety standards. With all of this, the helmet costs Rs 20,060.

Weight And Safety Certifications

In a large shell size, the MX Carbon weighs approximately 1,050 grams, plus or minus 50 grams. Smaller shell sizes are expected to be around 50 grams lighter. Despite the reduced mass, the helmet fulfils ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI homologation requirements, making it suitable for both domestic and export markets.

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The lower weight is intended to reduce rider fatigue during long off-road sessions and on technical terrain, without compromising crash-protection performance. For adventure and motocross riders who spend extended periods on the bike, even small reductions in helmet weight can improve comfort and concentration.

Manufacturing Investment

To support advanced material fabrication for the MX Carbon, Vega Auto said it has invested around Rs 2 crore in its composite manufacturing infrastructure. The company has expanded its composite division to three times its 2020 operating capacity, reflecting its focus on high-performance helmet technology.

Design And Features

The Axor MX Carbon is designed as an off-road helmet without an integrated visor, allowing riders to use goggles for better compatibility with dust, mud and varying light conditions. It features a ventilation system with multiple air intakes and rear extractors to maintain continuous airflow.

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The helmet uses a multi-density EPS liner for impact absorption, a double D-ring fastener for secure retention, and anti-slip zones to improve stability. Its aerodynamic shell shape is intended to reduce neck strain at higher speeds.