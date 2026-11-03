Woman Killed After Speeding Fortuner Rams Family On Footpath In Ahmedabad

A woman was killed and two others seriously injured after a Fortuner allegedly rammed into a family resting on a footpath near Devashya School in Ahmedabad's Nikol area, police said.

According to Ahmedabad Police, the driver was allegedly driving recklessly and negligently when the vehicle crashed into the family. The woman died at the scene after suffering severe injuries, while two other victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed for treatment.

Police have taken the driver into custody and identified him as Viral Savjibhai Chaudhary (36). Officials said he was driving his own Fortuner at the time of the incident.

As part of the investigation, the accused is being taken for a medical examination to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. Some eyewitnesses claimed alcohol cans were found inside the vehicle, though police said the information is being verified.

A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings are underway.

Further details are awaited.